Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala scores; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER v HUN

Euro 2024 host Germany will get a better idea of whether its blend of youth and experience can sustain a title challenge as it takes on a Hungary side on Wednesday eager to bounce back from a disappointing result in its Group A opener.

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

MUSIALA SCORES TO TAKE THE LEAD

Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament after Hungary made a mess at the back. Ilkay Gundogan wrestled the ball away from centre-back Willi Orbán who failed to clear it away. The German captain cut the ball back to Musiala who had the easiest of finishes.

MANUEL NEUER MAKES HISTORY

This is Manuel Neuer’s 17th appearance at the UEFA European Championship, the joint-most among goalkeepers in the history of the competition (level with Gianluigi Buffon).

He made a crucial save fifteen seconds after kick off to keep Hungary from taking the lead.