MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala scores; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER v HUN

Take a look at the top talking points from the Germany vs Hungary Group A match being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 21:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Jamal Musiala (10) celebrates after scoring.
Germany’s Jamal Musiala (10) celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Jamal Musiala (10) celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP

Euro 2024 host Germany will get a better idea of whether its blend of youth and experience can sustain a title challenge as it takes on a Hungary side on Wednesday eager to bounce back from a disappointing result in its Group A opener.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | GERMANY VS HUNGARY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

MUSIALA SCORES TO TAKE THE LEAD

Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament after Hungary made a mess at the back. Ilkay Gundogan wrestled the ball away from centre-back Willi Orbán who failed to clear it away. The German captain cut the ball back to Musiala who had the easiest of finishes.

MANUEL NEUER MAKES HISTORY

This is Manuel Neuer’s 17th appearance at the UEFA European Championship, the joint-most among goalkeepers in the history of the competition (level with Gianluigi Buffon).

He made a crucial save fifteen seconds after kick off to keep Hungary from taking the lead.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Florian Wirtz /

Jamal Musiala /

Dominik Szoboszlai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: GER 1-0 HUN; Musiala scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: US 28/0 (3 overs), Target - 195; Taylor attacks in early overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala scores; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER v HUN
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Germany vs Hungary match in pictures, GER 1-0 HUN, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: India’s second ODI against South Africa records four centuries; most in a women’s ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LIVE Germany vs Hungary match in pictures, GER 1-0 HUN, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024, Group B preview: Ecuador, Mexico favourites to qualify
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala scores; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER v HUN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: Klaus Gjasula becomes first substitute to score own goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Albania score stoppage-time equaliser to hold Croatia in thrilling 2-2 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: GER 1-0 HUN; Musiala scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: US 28/0 (3 overs), Target - 195; Taylor attacks in early overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala scores; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER v HUN
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Germany vs Hungary match in pictures, GER 1-0 HUN, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: India’s second ODI against South Africa records four centuries; most in a women’s ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment