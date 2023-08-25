MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Klopp says Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 15:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jurgen Klopp downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.
Jurgen Klopp downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Jurgen Klopp downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.

Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.

“There’s nothing to talk about from our point of view,” Klopp said Friday. “Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for the things we do, essential.

“There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be ‘no.’”

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jurgen Klopp /

Liverpool /

Mohamed Salah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Klopp says Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls
    AP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 7: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.77m; Manu 81.31m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spanish football president faces general assembly amid reports he will resign for kissing player
    AP
  4. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
    PTI
  5. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko 
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Klopp says Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls
    AP
  2. Messi, Inter Miami start playoff push at New York Red Bulls
    AFP
  3. Juventus back with a new outlook and new ambition
    AFP
  4. Man United’s Shaw out for ‘number of weeks’ with muscle injury
    Reuters
  5. Who is Luis Rubiales, Spain’s ‘under-fire’ FA president for inappropriate behaviour during FIFA Women’s World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Klopp says Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls
    AP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 7: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.77m; Manu 81.31m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spanish football president faces general assembly amid reports he will resign for kissing player
    AP
  4. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
    PTI
  5. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko 
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment