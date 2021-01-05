Football Football Juve defender Alex Sandro tests positive for COVID-19 The 29-year-old, who played in Sunday’s 4-1 home win over Udinese in Serie A, has gone into isolation. Reuters 05 January, 2021 10:25 IST Juventus defender Alex Sandro - Getty Images Reuters 05 January, 2021 10:25 IST Juventus' Brazil defender Alex Sandro has tested positive for COVID-19, the Italian champion said on Monday.The 29-year-old, who played in Sunday’s 4-1 home win over Udinese in Serie A, has gone into isolation.“Juventus Football Club announces that, following the appearance of some mild symptoms, a check was arranged for the player Alex Sandro, which revealed that he is positive with COVID-19,” a club statement read. First Team footballer tests positive https://t.co/qkUjqDUPBf pic.twitter.com/RvhphXP2sE— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 4, 2021 “The club is in contact with the Health Authorities to define an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow for the training and competition activities of the team”.Juve next visits AC Milan on Wednesday when Andrea Pirlo's side will aim to reduce the 10-point gap to the league leader. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos