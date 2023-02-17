Football

McAllister to become UEFA Exco’s female member in first for Wales

Former Wales captain Laura McAllister will stand unopposed to become the UEFA Executive Committee’s designated female member, the Football Association of Wales said on Thursday.

Reuters
17 February, 2023 01:20 IST
McAllister will be officially elected to the committee at the UEFA congress on April 5 in Lisbon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

McAllister will be officially elected to the committee at the UEFA congress on April 5 in Lisbon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

The 58-year-old, capped 24 times by her country, will become the first representative from Wales to be elected to a position on European football’s governing, according to the FAW.

“The FAW represents a modern, progressive nation, and I know that Laura’s knowledge and experience will prove a huge asset to the wide and diverse European football family,” FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said in a statement.

McAllister, who is gay, has been Deputy Chairperson of UEFA’s Women’s Football Committee and is a member of the UEFA Working Group on gender equality.

“Welsh football is breaking through a lot of glass ceilings currently and joining the UEFA Executive Committee will be a tremendous achievement for the FAW and a very proud moment for me and my family,” she said.

McAllister made headlines in November at the Qatar World Cup when she was told to remove a rainbow-coloured bucket hat she was wearing when attending the Wales v United States match.

