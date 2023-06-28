MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lisbon to host 2025 Women’s Champions League final

UEFA’s executive committee also decided that the Greek capital of Athens and the Polish city of Wroclaw would stage the Europa Conference League Final in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 21:00 IST , GENEVA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final will be held in Lisbon.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final will be held in Lisbon. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final will be held in Lisbon. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 2025 Women’s Champions League final will be played at Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade, European football’s governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

UEFA’s executive committee also decided that the Greek capital of Athens and the Polish city of Wroclaw would stage the Europa Conference League Final in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

READ - Champions League final: Lukaku’s great career marred by unfortunate moments

Those matches will be played at Athens’ Agia Sofia Stadium and WKS Slask Wroclaw.

“Concerning Athens, as the stadium is brand new and never operated by the club in an international context, UEFA will provide expertise and an observation period until November 2023...,” UEFA said in a statement, adding that this was a condition for the stadium’s use for the final to be confirmed.

UEFA’s executive committee will hold its next meeting in Cyprus in September. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Champions League /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lisbon to host 2025 Women’s Champions League final
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Smith, Labuschagne in control; Australia, England start 3rd session
    Team Sportstar
  3. Simone Biles returns to compete in August for first time since 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    AP
  4. Premier League transfer news: Arsenal ahead of Manchester City in race to sign Declan Rice
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lisbon to host 2025 Women’s Champions League final
    Reuters
  2. Indumathi strikes as Tamil Nadu downs Haryana to win the senior National Women’s Football Champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29
    Aneesh Dey
  4. SAFF Championship 2023: Maatouk fires Lebanon into semifinals with a 1-0 win over Maldives
    Aneesh Dey
  5. PSG’s Rico conscious, communicating after horse accident
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lisbon to host 2025 Women’s Champions League final
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Smith, Labuschagne in control; Australia, England start 3rd session
    Team Sportstar
  3. Simone Biles returns to compete in August for first time since 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    AP
  4. Premier League transfer news: Arsenal ahead of Manchester City in race to sign Declan Rice
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment