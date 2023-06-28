Lisbon to host 2025 Women’s Champions League final

The 2025 Women’s Champions League final will be played at Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade, European football’s governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.
UEFA’s executive committee also decided that the Greek capital of Athens and the Polish city of Wroclaw would stage the Europa Conference League Final in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Those matches will be played at Athens’ Agia Sofia Stadium and WKS Slask Wroclaw.
“Concerning Athens, as the stadium is brand new and never operated by the club in an international context, UEFA will provide expertise and an observation period until November 2023...,” UEFA said in a statement, adding that this was a condition for the stadium’s use for the final to be confirmed.
UEFA’s executive committee will hold its next meeting in Cyprus in September.
