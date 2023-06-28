MagazineBuy Print

Indumathi strikes as Tamil Nadu downs Haryana to win the senior National Women’s Football Champion

Indumathi Kathiresan, who has often played as the Indian national team captain, scored the late winner to guide her state to the national title after five years.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 20:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: The turning point arrived in the 81st minute when Indumathi converted a penalty – giving the slender lead that eventually proved to be the difference.
In a thrilling finale of the 27th Senior Women’s National Football Championship, Tamil Nadu displayed exceptional skill and determination to beat Haryana 2-1, securing a remarkable victory and emerging as the champion.

The 27th edition of the Senior Women’s National Football Championship witnessed talented teams from across the country competing for the coveted championship title.

Throughout the competition, Tamil Nadu exhibited its dominance, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. Finishing at the top of Group V, it demonstrated its prowess on both ends of the field with three clean sheets and 15 goals.

READ: Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29

Beating four-time finalist Railways 3-1, Tamil Nadu secured its place in the final championship clash, reaffirming its position as a force to be reckoned with.

Despite numerous scoring opportunities created by Indumathi, Tamil Nadu failed to convert them. Haryana earned the lead in the 50th minute when TN full-back Dhurga P scored an own goal.

Tamil Nadu’s reply game six minutes later, when a Priyadharshini found the back of the net from a corner, making it all square.

The turning point arrived in the 81st minute when Indumathi converted a penalty – giving the slender lead that eventually proved to be the difference.

