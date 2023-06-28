MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29

Stimac received his second red card of the SAFF championship in the 1-1 draw against Kuwait.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 19:10 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
Igor Stimac was sent off after his protests on the touchline against Kuwait.
Igor Stimac was sent off after his protests on the touchline against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
infoIcon

Igor Stimac was sent off after his protests on the touchline against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The exact nature of Igor Stimac’s punishment for his red card against Kuwait in the SAFF championship match will be known by Thursday, June 29,  Sportstar has learned. 

The Indian head coach, who already served a one-match suspension after seeing a red card in India’s opening against Pakistan, will be absent for the Blue Tigers’ semifinal clash against Lebanon for his second red card of the tournament in the home team’s final group-stage match against Kuwait on Tuesday. 

India assistant coach Mahesh Gawli slammed the level of refereeing and criticised the decision to send off Stimac, urging SAFF to look into the matter in his post-match press conference.

READ | Stimac shown red card during India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship game

“We never discuss refereeing outside. Just to be clear,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) general-secretary Shaji Prabhakaran told  Sportstar when he was asked to comment on the situation. 

The general argument post Stimac’s red card against Kuwait was that the India head coach should have exercised more caution, having just come back from a one-match suspension. Asked to comment about Stimac’s reaction on the touchlines, Prabhakaran said, “No comments on that. That is an internal issue and will be discussed internally.”

A burning question right now is the severity of Stimac’s punishment. This being his second red card, there is a possibility that the Croat could be penalised with more than just a one-match suspension. Prabhakaran said that nothing is clear right now, and the disciplinary committee will look into it. 

“We have sent the full and official report from our side. Now, it is the job of the disciplinary committee to look into the situation. Nothing can be said for sure at the moment. It might be a one-match ban, a two-match ban, or a three-match ban. Everything depends on what the disciplinary committee decides,” a member of the match commissioners team told  Sportstar on the condition of anonymity.

Related stories

Related Topics

Igor Stimac /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. MPL: Shidhaye heroics help Puneri Bappa beat Eagle Nashik Titans in Eliminator
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Tongue removes Warner, Khawaja; AUS 130/2
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: Maatouk fires Lebanon into semifinals with a 1-0 win over Maldives
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29
    Aneesh Dey
  2. SAFF Championship 2023: Maatouk fires Lebanon into semifinals with a 1-0 win over Maldives
    Aneesh Dey
  3. PSG’s Rico conscious, communicating after horse accident
    AFP
  4. Mbappe and other France footballers express criticism after police kills 17-year-old in Paris suburb
    AP
  5. SAFF Championships 2023: India’s draw against Kuwait feels like a loss, says skipper Sunil Chhetri
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. MPL: Shidhaye heroics help Puneri Bappa beat Eagle Nashik Titans in Eliminator
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Tongue removes Warner, Khawaja; AUS 130/2
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: Maatouk fires Lebanon into semifinals with a 1-0 win over Maldives
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment