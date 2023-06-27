MagazineBuy Print

Stimac shown red card during India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship game

Indian football coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card during his side’s SAFF Championship group game against Kuwait on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 21:12 IST

Team Sportstar
This was Stimac’s second red card of the SAFF Championship 2023.
This was Stimac’s second red card of the SAFF Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
This was Stimac's second red card of the SAFF Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian football coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card during his side’s SAFF Championship group game against Kuwait on Tuesday.

Stimac, who was upset with the way the referee was conducting the game, was cautioned by the match official around the hour mark for his remonstrations.

The Croatian continued on with his protests and was eventually sent off in the 81st minute, with his side leading 1-0.

This was Stimac’s second red card of the tournament. The Indian coach was earlier send off during India’s tournament opener against Pakistan, when he flicked off the ball from a Pakistan player’s hands.

India was without its head coach for its second group game, against Nepal, and now will be again without Stimac for the semfinal, for which it has already secured a spot in.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
