ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC completes signings of Lenny Rodrigues and Amey Ranawade

Odisha FC has confirmed the signings of Amey Ranawade and Lenny Rodrigues, with the former joining on loan from Mumbai City FC, the Indian Super League side announced on Tuesday.

Rodrigues, on the other hand, has joined the Juggernauts on a one-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

A Nehru Cup winner with the Indian national team, Rodrigues is known for his versatility and adaptability in the midfield. His ability to control the game in the middle, read, and distribute the ball effectively makes him a vital asset to any team.

“We would like to welcome Lenny to the Odisha FC family and wish him nothing but the best for the upcoming season,” the club said in an official statement.

Odisha FC is undergoing a revamp this season, building on its Super Cup success, which it won and also qualified for the AFC Cup for the first time.

Ranawade is also another signing with the same purpose. The defender commenced his professional career with DSK Shivajians and then won the Calcutta Football League with Mohun Bagan in the 2018-19 season.

In the ISL, he was key to Mumbai’s historic double, where the club won the league title and the League Winners’ Shield. He featured in 20 games for the Islanders and was in the squad for the AFC Champions League.

At Odisha FC, he will be reuniting with his former head coach at Mumbai City Sergio Lobera.

“The move to Odisha FC on a season-long loan presents an exciting opportunity for the defender to continue his growth and contribute to the club’s ambitions,” the club said.

“With his experience, technical ability, and winning mentality, Ranawade is expected to bolster Odisha FC’s defensive line.”