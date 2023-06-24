Odisha FC completes signing of Aphaoba Singh on a three-year deal from RoundGlass Punjab FC

Odisha FC on Saturday confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Aphaoba Singh on a three-year deal from RoundgGlass Punjab FC.

A promising attacker, known for his blistering speed and versatility, Aphaoba, hailing from Manipur, won the I-League with the Punjab side last season.

A product of Minerva Academy, Aphaoba also represented India in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

“With a strong focus on developing young talent, the club has consistently aimed to provide a platform to young prodigies who can go on to represent the first-team regularly in the future,” Odisha FC said in a release.

Aphaoba’s versatility will allow him to be used in different tactical approaches. Whether it be deploying him as an out-and-out winger, or even as a forward, his adaptability will hopefully make him a valuable asset to the squad.