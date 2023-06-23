MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boris Singh to play for FC Goa

The addition of Boris to the side marks FC Goa’s fourth signing, following the arrivals of Indian internationals Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 21:33 IST , Margao - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Image: Boris has the experience of playing as a winger and a wing-back on either side of the field, and can also contribute both in defence and attack.
Representative Image: Boris has the experience of playing as a winger and a wing-back on either side of the field, and can also contribute both in defence and attack. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image: Boris has the experience of playing as a winger and a wing-back on either side of the field, and can also contribute both in defence and attack. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of young Indian forward Boris Singh for a multiple year contract.

The 23-year-old has impressed over the last two seasons for Jamshedpur FC, starring in its ISL Shield-winning campaign in 2021-22.

The addition of Boris to the side marks FC Goa’s fourth signing, following the arrivals of Indian internationals Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh.

“I am very happy to have joined FC Goa. I hope to contribute to the best of my abilities,” stated Boris after putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal.

“I like the style of football played here. And I am really looking forward to working with coach Manolo (Marquez) and the team. I have seen many young players develop a great deal under him and I hope he’ll get the best out of me too.” Hailing from Manipur, Boris has emerged as one of India’s most promising footballers. Known for his pace, sound defensive skills and attacking abilities, the youngster is expected to bolster FC Goa’s firepower.

Boris has the experience of playing as a winger and a wing-back on either side of the field, and can also contribute both in defence and attack.

The youngster made his mark after graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy and getting selected for India’s squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, where he started in two of three group-stage games.

Following the World Cup, he joined Indian Arrows and made 31 appearances in the I-League across two seasons.

A short stint with ATK FC’s developmental team followed before Boris began his ISL journey with ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020-21.

However, midway through the season, he shifted base to Jamshedpur FC and helped them lift the ISL League Winners’ Shield the following year.

In the 2022-23 season, Boris registered four goals for Jamshedpur FC, two of which came in a winning cause in the Super Cup against ATK Mohun Bagan, which, in turn, cemented their spot in the semifinals.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL /

Indian Super League /

FC Goa /

Jamshedpur FC /

Boris Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - ENG 112/1, Aus 473 a.o: Beaumont hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boris Singh to play for FC Goa
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 23
    Team Sportstar
  4. Magnus Carlsen makes Global Chess League debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2023: Kawhi Leonard recovering from another knee surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on ISL News

  1. Boris Singh to play for FC Goa
    PTI
  2. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons, joins Mohun Bagan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC signs Dinliana on three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal FC sign Spanish footballers Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo for upcoming season
    Team Sportstar
  5. FC Goa signs Rowllin Borges on loan from Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - ENG 112/1, Aus 473 a.o: Beaumont hits fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boris Singh to play for FC Goa
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 23
    Team Sportstar
  4. Magnus Carlsen makes Global Chess League debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2023: Kawhi Leonard recovering from another knee surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment