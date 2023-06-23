Boris Singh to play for FC Goa

FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of young Indian forward Boris Singh for a multiple year contract.

The 23-year-old has impressed over the last two seasons for Jamshedpur FC, starring in its ISL Shield-winning campaign in 2021-22.

The addition of Boris to the side marks FC Goa’s fourth signing, following the arrivals of Indian internationals Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh.

“I am very happy to have joined FC Goa. I hope to contribute to the best of my abilities,” stated Boris after putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal.

“I like the style of football played here. And I am really looking forward to working with coach Manolo (Marquez) and the team. I have seen many young players develop a great deal under him and I hope he’ll get the best out of me too.” Hailing from Manipur, Boris has emerged as one of India’s most promising footballers. Known for his pace, sound defensive skills and attacking abilities, the youngster is expected to bolster FC Goa’s firepower.

Boris has the experience of playing as a winger and a wing-back on either side of the field, and can also contribute both in defence and attack.

The youngster made his mark after graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy and getting selected for India’s squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, where he started in two of three group-stage games.

Following the World Cup, he joined Indian Arrows and made 31 appearances in the I-League across two seasons.

A short stint with ATK FC’s developmental team followed before Boris began his ISL journey with ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020-21.

However, midway through the season, he shifted base to Jamshedpur FC and helped them lift the ISL League Winners’ Shield the following year.

In the 2022-23 season, Boris registered four goals for Jamshedpur FC, two of which came in a winning cause in the Super Cup against ATK Mohun Bagan, which, in turn, cemented their spot in the semifinals.