Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons

Chennaiyin FC bid goodbye to India international Anirudh Thapa after seven years at the club. Thapa was the longest-serving player at the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion.
Thapa joined Chennaiyin in 2016 and made his debut in the 2015-16 season and later went on to play a crucial role in the 2017-18 ISL-winning season.
The central midfielder has 125 appearances for CFC with 13 goals and also led the club to the ISL final in 2019-20 and the Super Cup final in 2019.
Thapa was the club captain for the last two seasons.
