MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons

Anirudh Thapa has left Chennaiyin FC after a seven-year stint with the ISL club.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 12:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anirudh Thapa made 125 appearances for Chennaiyin FC across competitions.
Anirudh Thapa made 125 appearances for Chennaiyin FC across competitions. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman/Focus Sports ISL
infoIcon

Anirudh Thapa made 125 appearances for Chennaiyin FC across competitions. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman/Focus Sports ISL

Chennaiyin FC bid goodbye to India international Anirudh Thapa after seven years at the club. Thapa was the longest-serving player at the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion.

Thapa joined Chennaiyin in 2016 and made his debut in the 2015-16 season and later went on to play a crucial role in the 2017-18 ISL-winning season.

The central midfielder has 125 appearances for CFC with 13 goals and also led the club to the ISL final in 2019-20 and the Super Cup final in 2019.

Thapa was the club captain for the last two seasons.

Related Topics

Anirudh Thapa /

Chennaiyin FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023: India to open campaign against Canada - matches, schedule, venue and timings 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ponting: ‘Was approached for England Test coach position before McCullum’
    PTI
  4. Victor Wembanyama - NBA all set to welcome French talent; goes to Spurs as No.1 pick
    AFP
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Portland Trail Blazers?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on ISL News

  1. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC signs Dinliana on three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal FC sign Spanish footballers Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo for upcoming season
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa signs Rowllin Borges on loan from Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mourtada Fall completes move to Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023: India to open campaign against Canada - matches, schedule, venue and timings 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ponting: ‘Was approached for England Test coach position before McCullum’
    PTI
  4. Victor Wembanyama - NBA all set to welcome French talent; goes to Spurs as No.1 pick
    AFP
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Portland Trail Blazers?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment