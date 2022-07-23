ISL: Chennaiyin FC unveils fan-designed kits for Indian Super League 2022-23

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC (CFC) unveiled its new kits in an event here in Chennai on Saturday, ahead of the 2022-23 Indian football season, which starts with the Durand Cup next month.

The new kits - home, away and third - were designed by the fans of the club through a contest.

The blue home and white away kits, based on the design by Aynstine Thomas Jesudas, have an image of Chennai Central imprinted on them. While the yellow third kit, designed by Ramkumar B, has a Drishti Bommai (an intimidating doll mask that is supposed to ward off evil) as its central element.

The CFC event was attended by the club’s co-owners Vita Dani and Abhishek Bachchan, alongside newly-appointed German manager Thomas Brdaric and captain Anirudh Thapa among other players.

“We will not disappoint you this time,” Thapa said in light of the side’s disappointing results in the last two ISL seasons.

The 24-year-old midfielder also talked about the significance of the upcoming Durand Cup for him and his side. “It is a prestigious tournament with a huge legacy. More importantly, this gives us important game time and an opportunity to understand the coach’s demands and gel as a team.”

The Chennai-based side, has been one of the most proactive sides in the transfer window, securing the services of international players such as Fallou Diagne and Petar Sliskovic as well as Indian players such as Vincy Barretto and the last I-League season’s Emerging Player, Jiteshwor Singh.