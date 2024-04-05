MagazineBuy Print

D Gukesh vs Vidit Gujrathi Live, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 1 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all live updates from the Round 1 chess match between India’s D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 00:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

India’s D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi will take on each other in their opening match of the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto on Thursday.

Check out the live board below to follow all the updates from the match

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

