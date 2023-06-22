Odisha FC signs Dinliana on three-year deal.

Odisha FC announced the signing of Dinliana on a three-year deal on Thursday.

The Indian Super League Shield winner from Mizoram has showcased his defensive prowess and potential in various clubs over the years.

Dinliana’s football career began in the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) with Chhinga Veng. He soon found himself representing Mizoram in the Santosh Trophy in 2017. It was during this time that Dinliana’s abilities as a defender started to gain recognition.

In December 2017, Dinliana played a pivotal role in Chhinga Veng’s triumph as the MPL champions for the 2017-18 season. In a fiercely contested final, Chhinga Veng emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC. Dinliana’s contribution to the team’s success further solidified his reputation as a reliable defender.

Following his performances in the MPL, Dinliana was loaned to Aizawl FC. He made his continental debut with Aizawl FC during their AFC Champions League qualifier match against Iranian side, Zob Ahan Esfahan, showcasing his ability to perform at a higher level.

Before the start of the ISL 2018-19 season, Dinliana made a significant move to Chennaiyin FC on a free transfer from Chhinga Veng. In his debut season with the Marina Machans, he made 11 appearances, gradually establishing himself as an integral part of the team. Dinliana’s consistent performances earned him 11 more appearances during the 2019-20 season, demonstrating his growth and development as a player.

After a successful stint with Chennaiyin FC, Dinliana moved to Jamshedpur FC, where he continued to impress with his defensive prowess. Establishing himself as a regular in their backline, he featured in 15 matches for the team during the 2020-21 season. His contributions played a vital role in Jamshedpur FC’s defensive stability and were instrumental in their shield-winning campaign.