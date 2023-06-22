MagazineBuy Print

Suarez retirement rumors cause concern at Brazil’s Gremio

Gremio president Alberto Guerra, defender Reinaldo and midfielder João Paulo Bitello have spoken publicly about the veteran player’s difficulties in training and matches.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 12:11 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Gremio forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring against Sao Luiz during the Brazilian Recopa Gaucha football match against Sao Luiz at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on January 17, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Gremio forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring against Sao Luiz during the Brazilian Recopa Gaucha football match against Sao Luiz at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on January 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gremio forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring against Sao Luiz during the Brazilian Recopa Gaucha football match against Sao Luiz at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on January 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Luis Suarez’s teammates at Gremio and the Brazilian club’s president expressed concern Wednesday after media speculation that the striker is on the verge of retirement because of persistent knee pain.

The 36-year-old former Barcelona and Liverpool striker has not commented on Brazilian media reports this week, but Gremio president Alberto Guerra, defender Reinaldo and midfielder João Paulo Bitello have spoken publicly about the veteran player’s difficulties in training and matches. His right knee is is main injury concern.

Also Read | Treble-winner Gundogan to join Barcelona from Man City: Reports

“(He needs) a lot of injections, a lot of medicine,” Guerra told reporters during an event at the club’s stadium. “It is reaching a limit. But we don’t know where that limit is, when is his last (match).”

Guerra said Suarez could even need knee replacement surgery at some stage.

Despite the speculation, the Uruguay striker is expected to play for Gremio against America in the Brazilian league game on Thursday.

Bitello said Suárez “complains about his pain, he has an overload in his legs, he sacrifices himself,” adding that the player has to put his health first.

“If that (retirement) happens it will be a huge loss for us. We get along very well, he is a great player. But his health comes before everything else,” Bitello told Radio Bandeirantes. “He has (had) a beautiful career and we have to take care for this injury not to get worse. He never talked about retirement, but during training sessions he complains about pain.”

Also Read | Real Madrid signs Jude Bellingham on six-year deal

Reinaldo said he and his teammates “are enjoying every moment” with Suárez.

“We hope he can carry on this year and in the next one,” Reinaldo said. “He is a player that helps us a lot day-to-day and during matches.”

Suárez joined Gremio in December. He has played 25 matches for the southern Brazil team and scored 11 goals. His contract is due to expire at the end of 2024.

Luis Suarez /

Brazil /

Gremio

