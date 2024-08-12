MagazineBuy Print

Angel City signs former Man United captain Katie Zelem

Zelem contributed 32 goals and 46 assists in 161 matches at Manchester United from 2018-24.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 22:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester United’s English midfielder #10 Katie Zelem controls the ball during the English Women’s FA Cup final football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, in north west London, on May 12, 2024.
Manchester United’s English midfielder #10 Katie Zelem controls the ball during the English Women’s FA Cup final football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, in north west London, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s English midfielder #10 Katie Zelem controls the ball during the English Women’s FA Cup final football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, in north west London, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Angel City FC announced the signing Monday of former Manchester United captain Katie Zelem.

The 28-year-old English midfielder signed with the NWSL club through 2026.

“I’m thrilled to sign for Angel City and take on this exciting new challenge,” Zelem said. “The opportunity to compete in the NWSL, one of the most competitive leagues in the world, is a huge step in my career. I’m eager to test myself in a new league, against top players whilst contributing to the success of this ambitious club.”

Zelem contributed 32 goals and 46 assists in 161 matches at Manchester United from 2018-24.

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid signs striker Alvarez from Manchester City

“Katie Zelem is a wonderful addition to our squad at the perfect time,” Angel City general manager Angela Hucles Mangano. “She has honed leadership skills at high levels as the captain of Manchester United, is a skilled midfielder with an elite-level football acumen, and her desire to bring championships to L.A. was palpable upon first communication. We are excited to welcome her.”

Zelem previously competed with Italy’s Juventus (2017-18) after launching her pro career at Liverpool (2013-17).

