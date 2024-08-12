MagazineBuy Print

AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in Pot 2, Neymar’s Al Hilal in Pot 1

Scheduled to be played between September 16, 2024, and February 19, 2025, each team will play against eight opponents within its region in four home and four away matches.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 17:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right, Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Hilal’s Neymar.
From left to right, Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Hilal’s Neymar. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right, Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Hilal’s Neymar. | Photo Credit: AFP

Asian club football for the 2024-25 season will get underway as the AFC Champions League Elite draw will take place in a ceremony at Kuala Lumpur on Friday, August 16 at 5 pm.

 The ACL Elite league strategy format is going through a change and will come into effect for the first time in an AFC club competition. It will feature two leagues of 12 teams across the West and East regions.

Scheduled to be played between September 16, 2024, and February 19, 2025, each team will play against eight opponents within its region in four home and four away matches.

ALSO READ: AFC Champions League 2 - Mohun Bagan SG in Pot 3, East Bengal to be in Pot 4 on winning prelims

Reigning champion Al Ain FC of the United Arab Emirates is naturally in Pot 1, which also had Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr has been placed in Pot 2.

The line-up – comprising 22 teams that qualified directly and two Preliminary Stage winners – will be placed into two pots within each region, as below:

East
Pot 1: Al Ain FC (UAE), Al Hilal SFC (KSA), Al Sadd SC (QAT), Persepolis FC (IRN), Pakhtakor (UZB), Al Shorta (IRQ)
Pot 2: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Rayyan SC (QAT), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Wasl FC (UAE), Al Ahli Saudi FC (KSA), Winner of Preliminary Stage - Al Gharafa SC (QAT) or Shabab Al Ahli (UAE)

