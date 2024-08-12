MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028

The financial details were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that the deal was worth around 15 million euros ($16.38 million) plus three million euros in add-ons.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 23:03 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal joins AC Milan.
File Photo: Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal joins AC Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal joins AC Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan has signed Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a contract until June 2028 with an option for a one-year extension, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The financial details were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that the deal was worth around 15 million euros ($16.38 million) plus three million euros in add-ons.

ALSO READ | Serie A: Lautaro Martinez signs new Inter Milan deal until 2029

The 25-year-old Brazil international, capped 10 times, joined Spurs in 2021 from Spanish side Barcelona. He also had spells at Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro, having started his youth career at Ponte Preta.

Emerson, who made 101 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, will wear the number 22 shirt at Milan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Spurs /

AC Milan /

Emerson Royal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028
    Reuters
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Bodoland FC wins seven-goal thriller over BSF to keep knockout chances alive
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024, most heartfelt moments: Olympic proposals, podium celebrations, North-South Korea selfie
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Lautaro Martinez signs new Inter Milan deal until 2029
    AFP
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal highlights: IOA president PT Usha says onus on athlete and coach to make weight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Lautaro Martinez signs new Inter Milan deal until 2029
    AFP
  3. Angel City signs former Man United captain Katie Zelem
    AP
  4. Atletico Madrid signs striker Alvarez from Manchester City
    AFP
  5. AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in Pot 2, Neymar’s Al Hilal in Pot 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028
    Reuters
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Bodoland FC wins seven-goal thriller over BSF to keep knockout chances alive
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024, most heartfelt moments: Olympic proposals, podium celebrations, North-South Korea selfie
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Lautaro Martinez signs new Inter Milan deal until 2029
    AFP
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal highlights: IOA president PT Usha says onus on athlete and coach to make weight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment