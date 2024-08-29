Serie A 2024-25: Fonseca under pressure ahead of Lazio visit, unbeaten Juventus faces De Rossi’s Roma

It is early days in the Serie A season, but AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca is already feeling the pressure following a dismal start, which is set to intensify as it prepares to visit Lazio on Saturday.

Milan, last season’s runners-up, secured a dramatic late draw against Torino with two goals in the dying moments, but then suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to promoted Parma.

It’s poor start to the season has left supporters questioning the vision of the Portuguese coach, who was appointed in the close season to replace Stefano Pioli.

Milan will face an unpredictable Lazio side that began the season with a comfortable victory over Venezia, only to lose at Udinese in the following round.

Fonseca will have decisions to make in defence after his side conceded four goals in 180 minutes against supposedly weaker Serie A sides.

New signing Strahinja Pavlovic, who was one of the few bright spots in the last match against Parma, is likely to keep his place over Malick Thiaw, who has faced criticism and is dealing with an ankle injury.

Juventus, under the guidance of new coach Thiago Motta, has made an excellent start to the Serie A season and is the only team with a perfect record after two matches, following decisive 3-0 victories against Hellas Verona and Como.

However, it is set to face its first significant test of the season on Sunday when Daniele De Rossi’s AS Roma visit Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Roma, like Milan, has made an underwhelming start, securing one point from its first two matches, including a disappointing home defeat against Empoli.

Champion Inter Milan will face Atalanta on Friday at home, with captain and key striker Lautaro Martinez’s condition improving after a muscle problem. However, Italian media reports suggest he is unlikely to start the match as he has not completely recovered.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli suffered a difficult start to the season, losing 3-0 at Hellas Verona, but bounced back with a convincing victory over Bologna in the last round and faces Parma on Saturday.