MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kolkata derby in Lucknow: East Bengal to play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in exhibition match on September 2

The first Kolkata derby of the season, which saw both sides fielding its reserve players, was played in the Calcutta Football League on July 13.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 16:57 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal were supposed to play in the Durand Cup 2024 but their Group stage match was abandoned due to lack of adequate security.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal were supposed to play in the Durand Cup 2024 but their Group stage match was abandoned due to lack of adequate security. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal were supposed to play in the Durand Cup 2024 but their Group stage match was abandoned due to lack of adequate security. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata derby will turn over another chapter as reserve sides of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play an exhibition match in Lucknow on September 2.

The first Kolkata derby of the season, which saw both sides fielding its reserve players, was played in the Calcutta Football League on July 13. The Red and Gold Brigade prevailed over the Mariners with a 2-1 win on the day at the Salt Lake Stadium.

What would have been the first senior derby on August 18 in the 2024 Durand Cup was abandoned due to security concerns. Since then, East Bengal bowed out in the quarterfinals while Mohun Bagan reached the final set to played on August 31.

The two biggest names in Indian football had met each other several times in other parts of the country, but never had an opportunity to fight it out in Lucknow. In fact, East Bengal, in its 104 years of rich history, never played in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, will take the pitch in Lucknow after 69 years. The only time the side played there was on August 30, 1955, when it drew an exhibition match 1-1 with the Lucknow XI.

Deggie Cardozo, the head coach of Mohun Bagan, said, “This is a great initiative by the AIFF President to popularise football in Uttar Pradesh. I hope this match will inspire more youngsters to take up football, and in the future, we get a lot more quality players from UP.”

Bino George, East Bengal head coach, said, “We often stress on grassroots development, and it becomes all the more important for a state like Uttar Pradesh. It is such a big state with so many districts, that if we can popularise football there even a bit, we could see so many talented players coming through. I really appreciate this initiative by the AIFF to bring such a big match to Lucknow.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sachin Tendulkar welcomes state govt’s decision to erect Achrekar statue at Shivaji Park
    PTI
  2. Kolkata derby in Lucknow: East Bengal to play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in exhibition match on September 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Kumar vs Manoj in men’s singles, Sheetal Devi in action soon, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Spinners combine to set up five-wicket win to help TNCA President’s XI qualify for semifinals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Arrizabalaga, world‘s most expensive goalkeeper, sent out on loan again by Chelsea
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kolkata derby in Lucknow: East Bengal to play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in exhibition match on September 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Roly Bonevacia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Tifos unfurled during Durand Cup 2024 semifinal demanding justice in R. G. Kar case
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Football: U-17 side ends Indonesia trip with a win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vishal Kaith rises to the occasion as Mohun Bagan enters Durand Cup 2024 final, beats Bengaluru FC on penalties
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sachin Tendulkar welcomes state govt’s decision to erect Achrekar statue at Shivaji Park
    PTI
  2. Kolkata derby in Lucknow: East Bengal to play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in exhibition match on September 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Kumar vs Manoj in men’s singles, Sheetal Devi in action soon, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Spinners combine to set up five-wicket win to help TNCA President’s XI qualify for semifinals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Arrizabalaga, world‘s most expensive goalkeeper, sent out on loan again by Chelsea
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment