Former India cricketer Debashish Mohanty appointed Nagaland coach

Published : Aug 29, 2024 21:29 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Former India fast bowler and erstwhile national selector Debashish Mohanty. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
FILE PHOTO: Former India fast bowler and erstwhile national selector Debashish Mohanty. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Former India fast bowler and erstwhile national selector Debashish Mohanty has been appointed the coach of Nagaland senior men’s team ahead of the domestic season.

Confirming the development to  Sportstar, Nagaland Cricket Association secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing said, “For the last two years, we had RX Murali as the head coach, but this time around, we wanted to bring in a former India cricketer who will be able to help our players with his experience, and Mohanty was the best candidate.”

Mohanty, who has featured in two Tests and 45 ODIs for India, coached several domestic teams - including his home state Odisha - before taking over as the national junior selector and subsequently made it to the senior selection panel.

While Mohanty will be the head coach, former Goa captain Swapnil Asnodkar has been appointed the batting coach. Asnodkar, a seasoned domestic batter, was previously the U-23 coach for Goa and was one of the most talked about players in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he featured for Rajasthan Royals.

“Over the last few years, our team has shown significant growth and we hope to improve further under the guidance of Mohanty,” the secretary said.

This season, the association has roped in Karnataka cricketers J. Suchith, Dega Nischal and Rajasthan’s Chetan Bist as professional players for the season.

This time around, the Nagaland Cricket Stadium and Sovima Cricket ground will be hosting BCCI-affiliated fixtures.

