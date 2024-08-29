MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India seamer Barinder Sran retires from all forms of cricket

Sran made his debut against Australia at Perth in 2015-16 and played two T20Is for India on the tour of Zimbabwe later in mid-2016.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 21:33 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Barinder Sran played six ODIs and two T20Is for India in 2016.
FILE PHOTO: Barinder Sran played six ODIs and two T20Is for India in 2016. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Barinder Sran played six ODIs and two T20Is for India in 2016. | Photo Credit: PTI

Left-arm seamer Barinder Sran, who played six ODIs and two T20Is for India in 2016, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Sran announced his decision on social media, saying the time was ‘right’ for him to walk into the sunset.

“As I officially hang up my cricket boots, I look back at my journey with a heart full of gratitude. Since switching from boxing in 2009, cricket has gifted me innumerable and incredible experiences,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Sran made his debut against Australia at Perth in 2015-16 and played his two T20Is for India on the tour of Zimbabwe later in mid-2016.

He took seven wickets in six ODIs while a couple of T20I outings yielded six wickets.

Sran played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 18 wickets in 24 matches between 2015-19.

Sran’s last outing in domestic circuit was in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 for Punjab against Madhya Pradesh. He claimed 47 wickets in 18 First-Class matches, 45 scalps in 31 List A games and another 45 in 48 T20s.

Related Topics

Barinder Sran /

Indian Premier League /

Mumbai Indians /

Kings XI Punjab /

Rajasthan Royals /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Draw LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo gets special UCL award, Real Madrid in pot 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. India seamer Barinder Sran retires from all forms of cricket
    PTI
  3. Former India cricketer Debashish Mohanty appointed Nagaland coach
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 1, LIVE Medals Tally: Netherlands grabs first gold of 17th Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. NALCO receives Biju Patnaik Sports Award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India seamer Barinder Sran retires from all forms of cricket
    PTI
  2. ENG vs SL: Joe Root equals Cook’s record for most Test centuries by England batter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Caribbean Premier League 2024 full squads: CPL full list of players, teams, start date, format, rules
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh eyes maiden series win against Shaheen Afridi-less Pakistan
    AFP
  5. Sachin Tendulkar welcomes state govt’s decision to erect Achrekar statue at Shivaji Park
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Draw LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo gets special UCL award, Real Madrid in pot 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. India seamer Barinder Sran retires from all forms of cricket
    PTI
  3. Former India cricketer Debashish Mohanty appointed Nagaland coach
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 1, LIVE Medals Tally: Netherlands grabs first gold of 17th Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. NALCO receives Biju Patnaik Sports Award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment