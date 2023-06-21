MagazineBuy Print

Treble-winner Gundogan to join Barcelona from Man City: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who won the treble with Pep Guardiola's side this season, will join La Liga side Barcelona, as per multiple reports.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 22:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan celebrated winning the Champions League after beating Inter Milan in the final.
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrated winning the Champions League after beating Inter Milan in the final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan celebrated winning the Champions League after beating Inter Milan in the final. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who won the treble with Pep Guardiola’s side this season, will join La Liga side Barcelona, as per multiple reports.

The 32-year-old was instrumental in Manchester City’s maiden Champions League title win, wherein he scored once and assisted twice, including an assist against the then defending UCL Champion, Real Madrid.

In the FA Cup, he scored twice as Man City beat arch-rival Manchester United in the final while in the Premier League, he became the perfect partner to Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield, creating five goals and scoring eight.

City has already been working on re-enforcements, with Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic set to join Guardiola’s side from Chelsea.

More to follow.

