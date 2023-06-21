Treble-winner Gundogan to join Barcelona from Man City: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who won the treble with Pep Guardiola’s side this season, will join La Liga side Barcelona, as per multiple reports.

The 32-year-old was instrumental in Manchester City’s maiden Champions League title win, wherein he scored once and assisted twice, including an assist against the then defending UCL Champion, Real Madrid.

In the FA Cup, he scored twice as Man City beat arch-rival Manchester United in the final while in the Premier League, he became the perfect partner to Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield, creating five goals and scoring eight.

City has already been working on re-enforcements, with Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic set to join Guardiola’s side from Chelsea.

More to follow.