Real Madrid signs Jude Bellingham on six-year deal

The presentation ceremony for the 19-year-old as a new Real Madrid player will take place on Thursday, the club said in a statement.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 15:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
English midfielder Jude Bellingham completed his transfer move from Bundesliga side Dortmund to Real Madrid.
English midfielder Jude Bellingham completed his transfer move from Bundesliga side Dortmund to Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP
English midfielder Jude Bellingham completed his transfer move from Bundesliga side Dortmund to Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid on Wednesday confirmed the signing of England teenager Jude Bellingham from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal.

The presentation ceremony for the 19-year-old as a new Real Madrid player will take place on Thursday, the club said in a statement. Details on the transfer fee and Bellingham’s annual salary were not disclosed.

Bellingham’s signing will bolster the side’s midfield comprising of young stars like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, as well as the experienced players Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The England international had joined the Bundesliga side in 2020 from Birmingham City and won the German Cup in 2021. In 132 appearances for the club, Bellingham scored 24 and assisted 25 goals.

“Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years. It was an honour to wear the shirt so many times, in moments big and small. Even though I’m looking forward to my next destination, I’ll never forget the journey I took to get there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future. Heja BVB!”, said Bellingham on his departure.

La Liga 2023-24

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
