Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of Indian results today - July 27; Lakshya Sen wins; Manu Bhaker qualifies for 10m Air Pistol final

Paris Olympics: Here are all the results of Indian athletes who were in action at the 2024 Games on Saturday, July 27.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 19:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manu Bhaker in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Manu Bhaker in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On July 27, Indian athletes will be in action in badminton, rowing, shooting, tennis, table tennis, boxing and hockey.

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON JULY 27
BADMINTON
Men’s Singles Group Stage - Lakshya Sen beat Kevin Cordon (21-8, 22-20)
SHOOTING
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification - India 2 (Ramita Jindal/Arjun Babuta) - 628.7 points (Sixth)
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification - India 1 (Elavenil Valarivan/Sandeep Singh) - 626.3 points (12th)
10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification - Sarabjot Singh 577 points - (Ninth)
10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification - Arjun Singh Cheema - 574 points - (18th)
10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification - Manu Bhaker - 580 points (Third, qualified for final)
10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification - Rhythm Sangwan - 573 points (15th)
ROWING
Men’s Single Sculls Heats - Panwar Balraj - 7:07.11 (qualified for repechage)

