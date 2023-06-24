MagazineBuy Print

SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri shines again as India beats Nepal 2-0 to enter semifinals

Goals from skipper Sunil Chhetri and Naorem Mahesh Singh secured India a semifinal spot, along with fellow Group-A side Kuwait, which had beaten Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 22:07 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
India’s Mahesh Singh Naorem (8), and Sunil Chhetri (11), celebrating after scoring against Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru.
India’s Mahesh Singh Naorem (8), and Sunil Chhetri (11), celebrating after scoring against Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Mahesh Singh Naorem (8), and Sunil Chhetri (11), celebrating after scoring against Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

India huffed and puffed but eventually pulled off a 2-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Second half goals from skipper Sunil Chhetri and Naorem Mahesh Singh secured India a semifinal spot, along with fellow Group-A side Kuwait, which had beaten Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day.

RELATED: Kuwait takes giant leap towards semifinal after thumping win over Pakistan

India played a scratchy first half. There were as many as eight changes from the side that thrashed Pakistan, with only Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad retained. And faced with a Nepal side that was egged on by a vociferous crowd and was eager to press from the get-go, the home players struggled for fluidity.

Either they were eager to hold on to the ball and go solo, like Sahal did on multiple occasions, or botched passes like Thapa and Rohit Kumar. At one point, an exasperated Chhetri went on a lung-busting solo press, perhaps to awaken his team from the deep slumber it had slipped into, but to no avail.

India’s Mahesh Singh Naorem (8) was a constant threat with runs along the flanks and fund the breakthrough, assisting Sunil Chhetri in the opening goal against Nepal.

India's Mahesh Singh Naorem (8) was a constant threat with runs along the flanks and fund the breakthrough, assisting Sunil Chhetri in the opening goal against Nepal. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

It was Nepal that had the better chances. The only shot on target in the first period belonged to Devendra Tamang, whose volley from outside the penalty area drew a save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Bimal Magar fluffed a golden opportunity from point-blank range.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs former Odisha FC captain Vinit Rai on permanent transfer

The second half started in the same fashion, but just as assistant coach Mahesh Gawli – standing in for Igor Stimac – was preparing to wield the axe on a few players, Chhetri struck in the 61st minute, turning in a low cross from Mahesh from the left flank.

The goal changed the complexion of the game and India soon doubled the advantage, with the ball going in off Mahesh after a Chhetri shot from a tight angle had bounced off the crossbar. It deflated Nepal and there was no way back for Vincenzo Annese’s spirited wards.

The results:
India 2 (Chhetri 61, Naorem Mahesh 70) bt Nepal 0; Kuwait 4 (Al Enezi 10, Al Faneni 17, 45, Al Rashedi 69)

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
