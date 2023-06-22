Sunil Chhetri: Leading from the front and redefining greatness

It is one of the most closely watched events on the global sporting calendar and the dynamics of an India-Pakistan clash, cutting across disciplines, has always been one of the most intense rivalries in the world.

While millions across the border watch with bated breath with respective nationalism at its peak, India football captain Sunil Chhetri encapsulated his emotions ahead of the opening 2023 SAFF Championship clash against Pakistan.

“Before the Pakistan match, whenever we met the boys, it was all hunky dory. Even when I was in Pakistan once or twice, we played here and there. We were all fine and friendly. But the moment the whistle blows, I don’t know what happens. It’s by default, just the sense of anyone but them. Maybe it’s ingrained in our upbringing as Indians, and I’m pretty sure they will say the same thing.”

Chhetri’s International Journey

On June 12, 2005, 21-year-old Chhetri scored his debut international goal against Pakistan in a friendly match. A little over 18 years later, life came a full circle for Chhetri, as the skipper scored a hat-trick in India’s 4-0 win against Pakistan on Wednesday, taking his international goal-tally to 90.

Chhetri opened the scoring in the 10th minute, capitalising from a mistake committed by Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif where the keeper kicked the ball straight to Chhetri, who slotted it into an empty net. He followed it up with successful spot-kicks in the 16th and 74th minute.

With the latest hat-trick, Chhetri is now the fourth-highest international goal-scorer and is behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran’s Ali Daei, and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Among active goal-scorers, Chhetri stands third.

Bright Start

The Blue Tigers entered the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru fresh off a successful campaign at the Intercontinental Cup, where they clinched the title after beating Lebanon 2-0 in the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

In terms of goals, India is already having a better outing in the SAFF Championship when compared to the Intercontinental Cup.

The Chhetri-led side had scored five goals in the Intercontinental Cup. However, in the ongoing SAFF Championship, they have already found the back of the net four times, having played only one match.

The Bengaluru Connect

For Chhetri, Bengaluru has already been more fruitful than his outing in Bhubaneshwar. The Indian skipper found the net twice in the entirety of the Intercontinental Cup.

Compared to that, he already has three goals in the ongoing SAFF Championship and in all likeliness will increase his tally as the tournament progresses.

Despite scoring 90 times for his country, Chhetri does not take goals for granted.

“In international games, getting goals is not easy, no matter who you’re playing and where you’re playing. Yes, we missed some chances [in the Intercontinental Cup], but on the other hand, we created some also. We have a lot to improve as far as finishing is concerned, but I think we are on the right track,” Chhetri said after the match.

Team comes first, Personal records later

“I get by with a little help from my friends or gonna try with a little help from my friends”- The Beatles’ Ringo Starr, in his evergreen song, perfectly captures Chhetri’s synergetic approach when it comes to accolades and applause.

As anticipated, the primary focus after India’s win was Chhetri’s hat-trick and his record-breaking 90th goal, which saw him overtake the tally of Malaysia’s Mokhtar Dahari. But the captain was quick to deflect attention from him when asked about that.

“I am happy [with the hat-trick] but happier and more satisfied that we kept a clean sheet. That was the first target that the team had set,” he said.

When asked about his personal milestone for a second time, he said: “We’ll speak about that when I am done one day.”

It is not just the goals that have cemented Chhetri’s legacy in Indian football, but the zeal he exudes on the pitch, pushing the entire team to strive towards excellence makes him a legend.

Against Pakistan, a scuffle on the touchline between India head coach Igor Stimac and the opponent players led to the latter seeing a red card just before half-time. It meant the Tigers had to play the second half without their coach being present.

But Chhetri the captain ensured his team stayed in the moment. From acknowledging Anwar Ali for his excellent aerial through ball that led to Udanta Singh scoring the fourth goal to making his dissatisfaction clear when a couple of team-mates were lackadaisical with their inaccurate passing – the Kanteerava Stadium saw the India captain’s different shades of emotions.

Not just a player

Chhetri, for long, has ceased to be just a name in Indian football. One might have personal preferences, but it is impossible to ignore the aura that he carries around him.

The booming Kanteerava Stadium, which Chhetri refers to as the ‘Fortress’, not only cheered his goals, but every touch of his was celebrated. For the Bengaluru FC faithful, it was all but too common a feeling.

Throughout the 90 minutes, the India-Pakistan titanic clash saw security lapses with three pitch invaders entering the field of play. Darting across the pitch, chased by the officials, all three had one target – reach Chhetri and enjoy their few seconds in the spotlight. The first two were lucky enough to pull off a momentous stunt. For the third, it was a matter of inches before he was caught and pulled away.

And, if one is familiar with how much of a gargantuan figure Chhetri is, it isn’t the last time we have seen such cases of fanaticism.