Sunil Chhetri becomes fourth-highest international goal scorer; closes gap to Messi, Ronaldo

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri became the joint-fourth- highest goal scorer in the history of men’s football when he scored twice against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2023.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 19:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri (No.11) celebrates scoring for India.
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri (No.11) celebrates scoring for India. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri (No.11) celebrates scoring for India. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri became the joint-fourth- highest goal scorer in the history of men’s football when he scored twice against Pakistan in their SAFF Championship opener at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Chhetri’s goal tally reached 89 in 138 matches after the brace, getting him level with Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia, who reached the feat in four more games.

It took just over 10 minutes for India to get the scoreboard ticking when the Indian captain scored after an major error by the Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif and soon doubled the lead after the visitor conceded a penalty, six minutes later.

Chhetri sits just 14 goals below FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Lionel Messi and five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo as the third-highest active goal scorer in international men’s football.

Rank Name Nationality Number of goals Number of games
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 123 200
2 Ali Daei Iran 109 148
3 Lionel Messi Argentina 103 173
4 Sunil Chhetri India 89 138
5 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142

India came into the SAFF Championship as the defending champion and after winning the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar. Chhetri had scored twice in that tournament and built on his lead to increase his lead further as the highest goal scorer for India in international football.

