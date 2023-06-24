India vs Nepal LIVE: SAFF Championship 2023 score, IND 0-0 NEP, Indian football updates

India vs Nepal head-to-head:

India and Nepal have met five times in the last eight years. Nepal, however, has failed to beat the Blue Tigers ever once.

India 3-0 Nepal - SAFF Championship 2021 final

Nepal 0-1 India - SAFF Championship 2021

Nepal 1-2 India - Friendly

Nepal 0-0 India - World Cup qualification AFC 1st round

India 2-0 Nepal - World Cup qualification AFC 1st round

India has won four times while the remaining one has been a goalless draw. Intersetingly, Sunil Chhetri has scored in all the games but one (goalless draw).