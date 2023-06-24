India vs Nepal LIVE: SAFF Championship 2023 score, IND 0-0 NEP, Indian football updates

Key Updates
- June 24, 2023 19:355’
Thapa, Chhetri and Udata are pressing high up the pitch to put an early pressure - something that saw Pakistan’s goalkeeper make an error as Chhetri scored a goal.
- June 24, 2023 19:343’
India tries to start an attack with through balls along the right flank. Udanta tries to get the ball in the final third but Ananta Tamang stops him. The throw-in that follows has the ball go out for a goal-kick.
- June 24, 2023 19:31Kick Off!
The SAFF Championship game between India and Nepal is underway in Bengaluru. India starts in its away kit of Orange while Nepal starts in Blue.
- June 24, 2023 19:16India vs Nepal head-to-head:
India and Nepal have met five times in the last eight years. Nepal, however, has failed to beat the Blue Tigers ever once.
- India 3-0 Nepal - SAFF Championship 2021 final
- Nepal 0-1 India - SAFF Championship 2021
- Nepal 1-2 India - Friendly
- Nepal 0-0 India - World Cup qualification AFC 1st round
- India 2-0 Nepal - World Cup qualification AFC 1st round
India has won four times while the remaining one has been a goalless draw. Intersetingly, Sunil Chhetri has scored in all the games but one (goalless draw).
- June 24, 2023 18:57India and Nepal have a very recent history in the tournament
The Blue Tigers beat Nepal in the final of the last edition of the tournament, with goals from Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Abdul Samad and Suresh Singh. Two of them start today. Here’s what happened in the 2021 SAFF Championship final.
- June 24, 2023 18:53Last warm-up before kick-off!
Both teams are on the field, warming up before kick-off. Nepal has a healthy support here.
- June 24, 2023 18:47Fresh legs in action!
Igor Stimac, despite staying off the technical area for this match, has named a very different side to the one that started aganst Pakistan.
India starts with eight changes in its starting XI, with Sunil Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad the three players retained from the previous game.
- June 24, 2023 18:35Confirmed starting lineups:
India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)
Nepal: Kiran Kumar Limbu (GK)(C), Ananta Tamang, Laken Limbu, Bimal Gharti Magar, Ayush Ghalan, Devendra Tamang, Arik Bista, Anjan Bista, Sanish Shrestha, Manish Dangi, Rohit Chand
- June 24, 2023 18:13The team bus has arrived!
With one-and-half hours left for kick-off, the Indian team has arrived at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The line-ups will be out within 30 minutes now.
- June 24, 2023 17:43Match Preview
After having brushed aside Pakistan, India will look to dish out the same treatment to Nepal in its second Group-A match of the SAFF Championship, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.
Nepal, at 174, is the third lowest-ranked team in the competition after Pakistan and Bangladesh, and is coming off an opening-day defeat to Kuwait (1-3). Against a formidable and confident Indian team, it will need a rousing performance.
India will not have coach Igor Stimac on the touchline after the red card against Pakistan triggered the automatic one-match suspension. But the burly Croat was at Friday’s training, leading the huddle and giving a pep talk.
For Nepal, it’s a do-or-die clash, for two losses out of two will sound the death knell. But in such situations teams can sometimes throw caution to the winds.
-N. Sudarshan
