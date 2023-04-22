LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played on April 22nd.

Where will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

What time will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match kick-off?

The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app and FanCode app and website.

Which TV Channel will telecast the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.