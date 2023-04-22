OFC vs NEUFC: Catch all the live action from the Super Cup 2023 semifinal featuring Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC
Games - 18
Odisha wins - 8
NEUFC wins - 5
Draws - 5
NEUFC - Mirshad (GK); Tondonba, Mashoor, Alisher, Alex, Joseba, Irshad, Jithin, Nigam, Rochharzela, Wilmar Jordan
OFC - Amrinder (GK); Gahlot, Delgado, Osama, Mauricio, Nandha, Jerry, Thoina, Princeton, Victor, Sahil
Odisha FC
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Lalthuammawia Ralte
Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar and Lalruatthara
Midfielders: Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, and Isaac Vanmalsawma
Forwards: Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Ralte, Soosai Raj, and Aniket Jadhav
NorthEast United FC
Goalkeepers: Nikhil Deka, Arindam Bhattacharya, Mirshad Koottappunna
Defenders: Tondomba Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Hira Mondal, Alisher Kholmurodov, Alex Saji
Midfielders: Rochharzela, Imran Khan, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Mohamed Irshad, Laldanmawia Ralte, Jithin M.S., Gani Nigam, Sehnaj Singh, Emanuel L., Pragyan Gogoi, Joseba Beitia
Forwards: Wilmar Jordan, Parthib Gogoi, Dipu Mirdha
When will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played on April 22nd.
Where will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.
What time will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match kick-off?
The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match?
The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app and FanCode app and website.
Which TV Channel will telecast the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match?
The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.
Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the first semifinal to reach the final of the Super Cup on Friday.
The first semifinal of the Super Cup was one of those games with two distinct halves.
Jamshedpur looked the better side in the first-half, showing much more intent to press forward, but it failed to convert the chances that came its way, notably that of Daniel Chima Chukwu in the third minute and Boris Singh in the 16th. But, Bengaluru FC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made crucial saves on both occasions.
- PK Ajith Kumar
Unbeaten Odisha FC takes on spirited Northeast United FC in the Super Cup semifinal on Saturday at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri in Kerala.
Odisha has been in scintillating form in the tournament so far, thanks to the contributions of its star players Diego Mauricio, Victor Rodriguez, and Nandha.
NEUFC, on the other hand, has had a mixed tournament so far, winning two matches and losing one. However, it will be high on confidence after its impressive win over Mumbai City FC. It will be hoping to carry forward the momentum and produce another strong performance against Odisha.