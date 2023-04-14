Rangers assistant coach handed six-game ban for headbutt

Rangers women’s assistant manager Craig McPherson has been handed a six-match ban for his headbutt on Celtic boss Fran Alonso after a heated Old Firm derby last month.

McPherson approached the Spaniard after Celtic scored a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw on March 27.

He subsequently offered a “full and unreserved apology” for his actions towards Alonso and said he would “accept in full” any punishment deemed appropriate.

The incident was also the subject of police enquiries.

McPherson was found guilty of breaching the Scottish Football Association’s disciplinary rule 77, which states: “such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Rangers men’s boss Michael Beale described the incident as “out of character” for McPherson.