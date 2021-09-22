Football Football AC Milan players targeted with racism in consecutive games Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan used his Instagram account to raise awareness after being showered with discriminatory insults by Juventus fans during a 1-1 draw on Sunday. AP MILAN 22 September, 2021 07:35 IST AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was racially abused by Juventus fans during the 1-1 draw on Sunday. (FILE PHOTO) - REUTERS AP MILAN 22 September, 2021 07:35 IST For the second consecutive game, an AC Milan player was the target of racist chants.Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan used his Instagram account to raise awareness after being showered with discriminatory insults by Juventus fans during a 1-1 draw on Sunday.“Do the people who take decisions know what it feels to hear insults that portray us as animals?” Maignan said. “Do they know what it does to our family, to our relatives who just can’t understand why these things keep happening in 2021? View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAGIC MIKE MAIGNAN (@mmseize) “I am not a ‘victim’ of racism. I am Mike, standing up, black and proud. As long as we will be able to raise our voice and make a difference, we’ll do it.”Tiemoue Bakayoko and fellow Milan midfielder Franck Kessie were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters in the Rossoneri’s previous match.The Italian football federation prosecutor has opened an inquiry into the incident involving Lazio fans. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :