Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages

Turkish football club Basaksehir fined Israeli player Eden Kartsev for a social media post in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza and decided to send the player on loan to a club in Israel, a spokesperson said.
Kartsev had shared on Instagram the slogan calling to “Bring them home now,” referring to Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas since October.
The club said his post had “violated the sensitive values of our country.”
