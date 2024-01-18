MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages

Kartsev had shared on Instagram the slogan calling to “Bring them home now,” referring to Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas since October.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 20:30 IST , ANKARA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Basaksehir has decided to send Eden Kartsev on loan to a club in Israel.
Representative Image: Basaksehir has decided to send Eden Kartsev on loan to a club in Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Basaksehir has decided to send Eden Kartsev on loan to a club in Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Turkish football club Basaksehir fined Israeli player Eden Kartsev for a social media post in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza and decided to send the player on loan to a club in Israel, a spokesperson said.

Kartsev had shared on Instagram the slogan calling to “Bring them home now,” referring to Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas since October.

The club said his post had “violated the sensitive values of our country.”

Related Topics

Istanbul Basaksehir

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany Live Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Semifinal: IND 1-1 GER; India dictates tempo in 3rd quarter
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
    Reuters
  3. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-2 UZB: Sergeev, Fayzullaev goals keep Uzbek in comfortable lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga match between Mainz and Union Berlin postponed due to weather
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy could’ve served as ideal prep for some Indian batters before England Tests
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
    Reuters
  2. Bhaichung Bhutia on Indian football: Perfect opportunity to enhance continental ranking and reach top 10
    Bhaichung Bhutia
  3. Football in 2024: Big year for Stimac and India, Premier League’s growing influence
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-2 UZB: Sergeev, Fayzullaev goals keep Uzbek in comfortable lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fan plucked from crowd to be match official in Wolverhampton vs Brentford FA Cup fixture
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany Live Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Semifinal: IND 1-1 GER; India dictates tempo in 3rd quarter
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
    Reuters
  3. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-2 UZB: Sergeev, Fayzullaev goals keep Uzbek in comfortable lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga match between Mainz and Union Berlin postponed due to weather
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy could’ve served as ideal prep for some Indian batters before England Tests
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment