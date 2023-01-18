Football

Who will Liverpool play in the FA Cup fourth round?

The FA Cup likely represents Liverpool’s only chance of a domestic trophy this season, with Klopp’s team having exited the League Cup and plunged to ninth place in the league.

Team Sportstar
18 January, 2023 12:56 IST
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, will be relieved to see his team return to winning ways after a shock defeat in the Premier League match three days ago.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, will be relieved to see his team return to winning ways after a shock defeat in the Premier League match three days ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending FA Cup champion Liverpool kept its hopes of title defence alive after a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday.

Harvey Elliott scored the only goal of the match in the 13th minute, running from inside his own half and unleashing a shot from 30 meters that sailed over Wolves goalkeeper José Sá and into the middle of the net. That proved to be the winner eventually.

Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL

Manager Jurgen Klopp wanted his team to get “back to basics” after the humbling a loss in the Premier League three days earlier and made some bold changes to the starting lineup, leaving out stars like Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Andrew Robertson.

Who will Liverpool play next in the FA Cup?

Liverpool will play Brighton and Hove Albion in the next round of FA Cup. It will be a chance for the Reds to avenge a humiliating loss to the Premier League club, wherein it suffered a 0-3 drubbing, one that Klopp ranked as the worst in his 22-year coaching career.

Everton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa were knocked out in their first match in the famous old competition this season.

The FA Cup likely represents Liverpool’s only chance of a domestic trophy this season, with Klopp’s team having exited the League Cup and plunged to ninth place in the league — 19 points off leader Arsenal.

