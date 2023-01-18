Football

Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad in its bid to stay in the Premier League.

18 January, 2023 10:10 IST
Sarabia could make his debut against Manchester City in the league on Sunday.

Sarabia could make his debut against Manchester City in the league on Sunday. | Photo Credit:  Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is reunited with Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui. Sarabia was captain of Spain’s under-19 team under Lopetegui, and the pair were briefly together at Sevilla.

Wolves is 16th in the 20-team Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, having scored a league-low 12 goals in 19 games.

That’s despite the squad containing lots of attacking talents such as Portugal wingers Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes and the recently fit-again Pedro Neto, South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan and strikers Raul Jimenez, Diego Costa and Matheus Cunha, who was just signed from Atletico Madrid.

