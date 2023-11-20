Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship:  Karnataka, Manipur, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh win on Day 4

One-sided matches were the order of the day yet again in the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s championship here on Monday.
Karnataka outplayed Bihar 12-1 in a Pool C match, and Manipur eased past Jammu & Kashmir 15-1 for its second successive win in Pool E.
In other matches, Bengal opened its campaign with a 3-1 victory over Madhya Pradesh, while Andhra Pradesh beat Goans 3-1 in Pool F.
Manipur was very impressive with its structured play. It pumped in nine goals in the first half (five in the first quarter and four in the second). It maintained the momentum in the third, scoring four and slowed down a bit in the fourth and last quarter with just two goals.
Favourite Punjab will play its first match against Maharashtra in Pool D on Tuesday after its contest against Tripura was forfeited the other day when the latter failed to turn up for the Nationals.
The results
