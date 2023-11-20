MagazineBuy Print

Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship:  Karnataka, Manipur, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh win on Day 4

Karnataka outplayed Bihar 12-1 in a Pool C match, and Manipur eased past Jammu & Kashmir 15-1 for its second successive win in Pool E.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 20:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 Gaila Siva Pramod (jersey no.18) of Hockey Andhra Pradesh scored the first goal against Goa Hockey during Monday’s 13th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship in Chennai.
 Gaila Siva Pramod (jersey no.18) of Hockey Andhra Pradesh scored the first goal against Goa Hockey during Monday’s 13th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
 Gaila Siva Pramod (jersey no.18) of Hockey Andhra Pradesh scored the first goal against Goa Hockey during Monday’s 13th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

One-sided matches were the order of the day yet again in the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s championship here on Monday.

Karnataka outplayed Bihar 12-1 in a Pool C match, and Manipur eased past Jammu & Kashmir 15-1 for its second successive win in Pool E.

In other matches, Bengal opened its campaign with a 3-1 victory over Madhya Pradesh, while Andhra Pradesh beat Goans 3-1 in Pool F.

Manipur was very impressive with its structured play. It pumped in nine goals in the first half (five in the first quarter and four in the second). It maintained the momentum in the third, scoring four and slowed down a bit in the fourth and last quarter with just two goals.

Favourite Punjab will play its first match against Maharashtra in Pool D on Tuesday after its contest against Tripura was forfeited the other day when the latter failed to turn up for the Nationals.

The results
Pool-C: Karnataka 12 (Raheel Mouseen Mohd. 11, 14, Abharan Sudev 13, 55, Sheshe Gowda 15, Chetan Mallappa Karisiri 18, 42. N. G. Somaiah 21, Harish Mutagar 22, 28, Likith Bm 27, Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti 38) bt Bihar 1 (Abhay Kumar 54).
Pool-D: Uttarakhand w/o Tripura.
Pool-E: Manipur 15 (Dhananjoy Moirangthem Meetei 3, 23, Laishram Dipu Singh 5, Ningombam Jenjen Singh 10, Kshetrimayum Wangamba 12, Ganendrajit Ningombam 13, 25, Suresh Singh Shurenshangbam 30, Ibungo Konjengbam Singh 34, 55, Innocent Munda 35, Nilakanta Sharma 39, Chinglensana Singh 39, 54, Thokchom Kirankumar Singh 44) bt J&K 1 (Rakshit Sharma 21); Bengal 3 (Santosh Barla 20, Rajendra Oram 38, Amon Mirash Tirkey 48) bt MP 1 (Akshay Dubey 31).
Pool-F: AP 3 (Galla Siva Pramod 8, Ragipati Sandeep Kumar 36, Puchalapalli Santha Kumar 57) bt Goans 1 (Shubham Sharma 6).

