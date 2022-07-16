Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 test with McLaren

New Articles

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a two-day test session for British team McLaren next week.

16 July, 2022 19:21 IST
Jehan Daruvala will take the wheel of a Formula 1 car for the second time at Portugal’s Portimao circuit.

After making a successful Formula 1 test debut in June, Jehan Daruvala will take part in his second two-day test with former champions McLaren at the Portimao circuit in Portugal next week.

The test, during which Jehan will drive the 2021 race-winning MCL35M, will take place on July 18 and 19.

The 23-year-old completed over 130 laps at the Silverstone circuit during his first Formula One outing with McLaren where he impressed with his fitness, how quickly he adapted to F1 machinery, his feedback, and his ability to assimilate information from the engineers.

The test next week in Portimao will allow Jehan to build on that outing and further prepare for a bid to become only the third Indian to race at the pinnacle of the sport.

Jehan, who currently competes for the Prema Racing in Formula 2 and is a part of the Red Bull Junior Team, is now eligible for a Formula One super license, having both, the required points and mileage in last year’s F1 car.

“My first taste of Formula One machinery was surreal and I can’t wait to get back in the car again in Portimao," Jehan said.

"I came away from the Silverstone test with a lot of confidence as both from a driving and physical perspective I did well and covered more than two race distances trouble-free.

The Portimao test, like the Silverstone outing, is part of McLaren’s Testing Previous Car (TPC) program, which the team is running to evaluate young, up-and-coming drivers.

The Mumbai Falcons, who are supporting Jehan’s Formula 2 title bid, said, “The second McLaren test marks yet another milestone in Jehan’s journey to Formula One. We are confident that with this second test Jehan will continue to prove that he belongs on the grand prix grid."

