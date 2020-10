A tie-breaker in cricket? You gotta be kidding!

It’s a reality. Not too common back in the day but with the overdose of T20 cricket, the players are more competitive; a target of 200 can be easily chased down as most of the batters practise range-hitting separately.

On October 18, the Indian Premier League 2020 earned a unique distinction of producing a dramatic soap with three Super Overs in a day. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon and at night, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians couldn’t be separated even after the Super Over. And for the first time in the history of T20 cricket, there were two Super Overs in one game and overall three in a day.

KKR quick Lockie Ferguson picked up five wickets — including two in the Super Over — to crush SRH single-handedly after both the teams finished at 163. He cleaned up David Warner and Abdul Samad in three balls. Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan finished it off with two balls to spare.

The prime time slot belonged to the Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai) and Mohammed Shami (Kings XI) who started a yorker fest after the sides were locked at 176. Both of them conceded only five runs in the Super Over.

Bumrah dismissed Nicholas Pooran and K. L. Rahul while Shami restricted Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

Chris Jordan bowled the second Super Over for Kings XI conceding 11 runs against Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Chris Gayle smashed a six off Trent Boult to ease the pressure off, before Mayank Agarwal found two boundaries to end the proceedings.