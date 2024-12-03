2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?

The Formula One 2024 season lands at Abu Dhabi for its final weekend of a record-breaking 24-race calendar with Max Verstappen already sealing a fourth consecutive World Drivers’ Championship (WDC).

However, with the World Constructors’ Championship (WCC) still up for grabs, all eyes will be on two teams - McLaren and Ferrari.

The Woking-based team, which leads the points table, is favourite to win a ninth F1 constructors‘ title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, Ferrari is within striking distance and still has a chance.

A team can score a maximum of 44 points in the remaining round - the squad will need a one-two result, as well as an additional point for setting the fastest lap.

How can McLaren win the constructors’ title?

With a 21-point lead over Ferrari, McLaren can take home its first constructors’ title since 1998.

Lando Norris during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

McLaren needs to score 24 points to guarantee the constructors’ title - or 23 if Ferrari does not win the race. This means a third (15) and fifth (10) place would also be enough.

A solid double-points finish shouldn’t be a difficult task considering the performances of its drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The duo ensured that the team scored points in each of the previous 23 races.

However, Ferrari will still be in its rear-view mirror as a better result by the scarlet red side could spoil the party.

How can Ferrari win the constructors’ title?

Ferrari, in second place with a 21-point deficit, still has the opportunity to win the constructors’ title after 16 years.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With 44 points still available, Ferrari needs to score at least 22 points and hope that McLaren fails to score. But realistically, the Italian outfit needs to have both cars finish in front of the two McLarens.

Charles Leclerc outperformed both McLaren rivals at the penultimate round in Qatar but it wasn’t enough to inflict any significant damage on the leader.

The Ferrari drivers will need a solid points haul and hope McLaren drops through the grid to secure the crown. However, all that the McLaren teammates have to do is to keep their cars ahead.