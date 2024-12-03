 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?

With the World Constructors’ Championship (WCC) still up for grabs, all eyes will be on two teams, McLaren and Ferrari.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 12:57 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
All eyes will be on two teams, McLaren and Ferrari, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
All eyes will be on two teams, McLaren and Ferrari, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

All eyes will be on two teams, McLaren and Ferrari, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Formula One 2024 season lands at Abu Dhabi for its final weekend of a record-breaking 24-race calendar with Max Verstappen already sealing a fourth consecutive World Drivers’ Championship (WDC).

However, with the World Constructors’ Championship (WCC) still up for grabs, all eyes will be on two teams - McLaren and Ferrari.

The Woking-based team, which leads the points table, is favourite to win a ninth F1 constructors‘ title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, Ferrari is within striking distance and still has a chance.

A team can score a maximum of 44 points in the remaining round - the squad will need a one-two result, as well as an additional point for setting the fastest lap.

How can McLaren win the constructors’ title?

With a 21-point lead over Ferrari, McLaren can take home its first constructors’ title since 1998.

Lando Norris during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar.
Lando Norris during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Lando Norris during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

McLaren needs to score 24 points to guarantee the constructors’ title - or 23 if Ferrari does not win the race. This means a third (15) and fifth (10) place would also be enough.

A solid double-points finish shouldn’t be a difficult task considering the performances of its drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The duo ensured that the team scored points in each of the previous 23 races.

However, Ferrari will still be in its rear-view mirror as a better result by the scarlet red side could spoil the party.

How can Ferrari win the constructors’ title?

Ferrari, in second place with a 21-point deficit, still has the opportunity to win the constructors’ title after 16 years.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With 44 points still available, Ferrari needs to score at least 22 points and hope that McLaren fails to score. But realistically, the Italian outfit needs to have both cars finish in front of the two McLarens.

Charles Leclerc outperformed both McLaren rivals at the penultimate round in Qatar but it wasn’t enough to inflict any significant damage on the leader.

The Ferrari drivers will need a solid points haul and hope McLaren drops through the grid to secure the crown. However, all that the McLaren teammates have to do is to keep their cars ahead.

Related stories

Related Topics

McLaren /

Ferrari /

Formula One /

F1 /

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Modi International 2024 badminton review: Finding silver linings in a year of turmoil
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. ISL 2024-25: Manolo Marquez’s Goa looks to fourth consecutive win against tottering Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Routine nets session gets festival makeover as India begins tune-up for pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Seventh Gukesh-Ding round heads to middle game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement
    AP
  4. Horner says Red Bull will let Perez ‘come to his own conclusions’
    Reuters
  5. Abu Dhabi GP: Esteban Ocon released by Alpine, Doohan to drive at final Grand Prix of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Modi International 2024 badminton review: Finding silver linings in a year of turmoil
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. ISL 2024-25: Manolo Marquez’s Goa looks to fourth consecutive win against tottering Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Routine nets session gets festival makeover as India begins tune-up for pink ball
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Seventh Gukesh-Ding round heads to middle game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment