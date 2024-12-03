 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end

The seven-time World Champion bids farewell to the Silver Arrows after a 12-year stint during which the team claimed eight constructors’ titles and Hamilton bagged six drivers’ crown.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 15:46 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lewis Hamilton bids farewell to the Silver Arrows after a 12-year stint.
Lewis Hamilton bids farewell to the Silver Arrows after a 12-year stint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lewis Hamilton bids farewell to the Silver Arrows after a 12-year stint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lewis Hamilton will drive his final race for Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend as he makes the switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The seven-time World Champion bids farewell to the Silver Arrows after a 12-year stint during which the team claimed eight constructors’ titles (2014-21), and Hamilton bagged six drivers’ crowns - 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

Mercedes claimed its first constructors’ championship in 2014, four years after it re-entered the grid after a gap of more than 50 years — the team was on the track in 1954-55.

Hamilton won his first drivers’ title with the Brackley-based outfit the same year, his second after winning his maiden one with McLaren in 2008. His teammate Nico Rosberg contributed significantly, finishing in second place.

ALSO READ: Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement

The British driver went on to win in 2016 as well while Rosberg finished behind him once again. However, the title fight in 2016 got quite scrappy between the teammates, which saw the German edge Hamilton to the throne by five points.

With Rosberg calling time after his monumental achievement, Hamilton was joined by Valtteri Bottas at the helm, who was more than happy to oblige to team orders after being promoted from the slower Williams.

The duo dominated the field and went on to secure the team five consecutive titles from 2017-2021, an era which had Hamilton win four successive drivers’ titles (2017-2020) enroute to equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven championships.

In 2021, he was leading the way once again but faced a fierce Red Bull competitor and eventual four-time World Champion, Max Verstappen.

The finale of the neck-and-neck season had a controversial ending which witnessed Verstappen beat Hamilton by a single point while Mercedes retained its title.

Thereon, Mercedes tumbled down the pecking order, dragging along with it, Hamilton’s form. It has failed to keep up with the top teams and has managed only five race wins in three years, including a barren 2023.

ALSO READ: Horner says Red Bull will let Perez ‘come to his own conclusions’

The 39-year-old has had a forgettable outing this year with his W15, often voicing his disappointment. He was consistently outperformed by George Russell despite both drivers having two wins apiece.

As the season nears its end, Hamilton will certainly look to put behind him the misery and reminisce the memories he has created with a team that took him to the top, and vice-versa.

His Mercedes challenger  will sport the names of 150 fans in his final race with the team in Abu Dhabi, hoping to end the journey on a high.

Related Topics

Mercedes /

Lewis Hamilton /

F1 /

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh forces Ding to think in Neo-Grunfeld Defense
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND: Labuschagne needs to be reminded that he is a class act says Gilchrist
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympic champion Axelsen out of BWF World Tour finals with foot injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship: What was the opening played in Gukesh vs Ding Liren in Round 7?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 World Constructors’ Championship scenarios: What do McLaren and Ferrari need to do to win the title?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement
    AP
  4. Horner says Red Bull will let Perez ‘come to his own conclusions’
    Reuters
  5. Abu Dhabi GP: Esteban Ocon released by Alpine, Doohan to drive at final Grand Prix of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7: Gukesh forces Ding to think in Neo-Grunfeld Defense
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND: Labuschagne needs to be reminded that he is a class act says Gilchrist
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympic champion Axelsen out of BWF World Tour finals with foot injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship: What was the opening played in Gukesh vs Ding Liren in Round 7?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment