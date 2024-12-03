Hamilton and Mercedes: A 12-year journey of milestones and memories comes to an end

Lewis Hamilton will drive his final race for Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend as he makes the switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The seven-time World Champion bids farewell to the Silver Arrows after a 12-year stint during which the team claimed eight constructors’ titles (2014-21), and Hamilton bagged six drivers’ crowns - 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

Mercedes claimed its first constructors’ championship in 2014, four years after it re-entered the grid after a gap of more than 50 years — the team was on the track in 1954-55.

Hamilton won his first drivers’ title with the Brackley-based outfit the same year, his second after winning his maiden one with McLaren in 2008. His teammate Nico Rosberg contributed significantly, finishing in second place.

The British driver went on to win in 2016 as well while Rosberg finished behind him once again. However, the title fight in 2016 got quite scrappy between the teammates, which saw the German edge Hamilton to the throne by five points.

With Rosberg calling time after his monumental achievement, Hamilton was joined by Valtteri Bottas at the helm, who was more than happy to oblige to team orders after being promoted from the slower Williams.

The duo dominated the field and went on to secure the team five consecutive titles from 2017-2021, an era which had Hamilton win four successive drivers’ titles (2017-2020) enroute to equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven championships.

In 2021, he was leading the way once again but faced a fierce Red Bull competitor and eventual four-time World Champion, Max Verstappen.

The finale of the neck-and-neck season had a controversial ending which witnessed Verstappen beat Hamilton by a single point while Mercedes retained its title.

Thereon, Mercedes tumbled down the pecking order, dragging along with it, Hamilton’s form. It has failed to keep up with the top teams and has managed only five race wins in three years, including a barren 2023.

The 39-year-old has had a forgettable outing this year with his W15, often voicing his disappointment. He was consistently outperformed by George Russell despite both drivers having two wins apiece.

As the season nears its end, Hamilton will certainly look to put behind him the misery and reminisce the memories he has created with a team that took him to the top, and vice-versa.

His Mercedes challenger will sport the names of 150 fans in his final race with the team in Abu Dhabi, hoping to end the journey on a high.