D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh with starts with 1. d4 vs Ding in Queen’s Gambit Declined game

- November 27, 2024 14:48Ding vs Gukesh | First few moves
1. d4 Nf6
2. Nf3 d5
3. c4 e6
4. cxd5 exd5
5. Nc3 c6
6. Qc2 g6
7. h3 Bf5
8. Qb3 Qb6
9. g4
- November 27, 2024 14:43Queen’s Gambit Declined - The most played opening in World Championships
- November 27, 2024 14:34Knight development
Ding replies with knight to f6 followed by Gukesh’s knight to f3.
- November 27, 2024 14:301. d4 from Gukesh
Surprise, surprise! Gukesh starts with 1. d4 with white pieces and straightaway pushes Ding to think.
- November 27, 2024 14:15Passing of the batton | World Championship edition!
- November 27, 2024 13:59Gukesh after 2nd Round
Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh said he is focused on taking it one game at a time and is hoping for “many more good days” as he aims to upstage Ding Liren and become the youngest world champion in chess.
- November 27, 2024 13:46This is how the second round unfolded
- November 27, 2024 13:26Gukesh vs Ding Liren Round 2 Report
- November 27, 2024 13:03Time Controls
The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
- November 27, 2024 12:53World Chess Championship 2024 | Format
The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.
- November 27, 2024 12:35All you need to know about Gukesh vs Ding Liren Round 3
- November 27, 2024 12:22As it happened | Round 2 Detailed Highlights
World Chess Championship Highlights, Game 2: Ding Liren, Gukesh agree to draw second round by three-fold repetition as defending champion continues to lead 1.5-0.5
World Chess Championship LIVE: Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE Chess World Championship Game 2 being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.
- November 27, 2024 12:17World Chess Championship | Schedule
Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday: Ding Liren beat Gukesh
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday: Round ended in a draw
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday
- November 27, 2024 12:16Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?
The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.
- November 27, 2024 12:16Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 3 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Wednesday.
Gukesh held Ding to a draw with Black in second round after losing the first round with lighter pieces. The 18-year-old Indian prodigy will again have White today and will be eager to cut down on Ding’s full-point lead.
