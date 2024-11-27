 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh with starts with 1. d4 vs Ding in Queen’s Gambit Declined game

Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Chess World Championship 2024 Game 3.

Updated : Nov 27, 2024 14:48 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Game 3. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

D. GUKESH VS DING LIREN INTERACTIVE BOARD, ROUND 3

  • November 27, 2024 14:48
    Ding vs Gukesh | First few moves

    1. d4 Nf6

    2. Nf3 d5 

    3. c4 e6

    4. cxd5 exd5 

    5. Nc3 c6 

    6. Qc2 g6 

    7. h3 Bf5

    8. Qb3 Qb6

    9. g4

  • November 27, 2024 14:43
    Queen’s Gambit Declined - The most played opening in World Championships
  • November 27, 2024 14:34
    Knight development

    Ding replies with knight to f6 followed by Gukesh’s knight to f3. 

  • November 27, 2024 14:30
    1. d4 from Gukesh

    Surprise, surprise! Gukesh starts with 1. d4 with white pieces and straightaway pushes Ding to think. 

  • November 27, 2024 14:15
    Passing of the batton | World Championship edition!

    GdNPLJvbAAAcbL0.jpeg

  • November 27, 2024 13:59
    Gukesh after 2nd Round

    Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh said he is focused on taking it one game at a time and is hoping for “many more good days” as he aims to upstage Ding Liren and become the youngest world champion in chess.

    GdVAXpXaoAIvma3.jpeg

  • November 27, 2024 13:46
    This is how the second round unfolded
  • November 27, 2024 13:26
    Gukesh vs Ding Liren Round 2 Report

    World Chess Championship 2024: Ding, Gukesh draw positives from second-round draw

    Liren will go into the lead in the third game on Wednesday. He had little trouble in getting a draw in Game 2. He could thus maintain his slender lead, though another 12 games remain.

  • November 27, 2024 13:03
    Time Controls

    The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

  • November 27, 2024 12:53
    World Chess Championship 2024 | Format

    The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

  • November 27, 2024 12:35
    All you need to know about Gukesh vs Ding Liren Round 3

    World Chess Championship 2024, Round 3 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren?

    All you need to know about Round 3 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

  • November 27, 2024 12:22
    As it happened | Round 2 Detailed Highlights

    World Chess Championship Highlights, Game 2: Ding Liren, Gukesh agree to draw second round by three-fold repetition as defending champion continues to lead 1.5-0.5

    World Chess Championship LIVE: Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE Chess World Championship Game 2 being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.

  • November 27, 2024 12:17
    World Chess Championship | Schedule

    Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday: Ding Liren beat Gukesh

    Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday: Round ended in a draw

    Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday 

    Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday 

    Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday 

    Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday 

    Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday 

    Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday 

    Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday 

    Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

  • November 27, 2024 12:16
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?

    The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc. 

    You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

  • November 27, 2024 12:16
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship, where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in Game 3 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Wednesday.

    Gukesh held Ding to a draw with Black in second round after losing the first round with lighter pieces. The 18-year-old Indian prodigy will again have White today and will be eager to cut down on Ding’s full-point lead. 

Related Topics

World Chess Championship /

D. Gukesh /

Ding Liren /

FIDE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh with starts with 1. d4 vs Ding in Queen’s Gambit Declined game
    Team Sportstar
  2. R.B. Ramesh’s wish list for Indian chess: From launching Indian Chess League to chess clubs in Tier A and B cities
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Stubbs, Bedingham fall; South Africa 54/4
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025: Why did Ben Stokes skip mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. R.B. Ramesh’s wish list for Indian chess: From launching Indian Chess League to chess clubs in Tier A and B cities
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Chess Championship 2024, Round 3 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren?
    Team Sportstar
  3. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh with starts with 1. d4 vs Ding in Queen’s Gambit Declined game
    Team Sportstar
  4. Focused on taking it one game at a time and hoping for many more good days: Gukesh
    PTI
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: Ding, Gukesh focus on positives from second-round draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh with starts with 1. d4 vs Ding in Queen’s Gambit Declined game
    Team Sportstar
  2. R.B. Ramesh’s wish list for Indian chess: From launching Indian Chess League to chess clubs in Tier A and B cities
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Stubbs, Bedingham fall; South Africa 54/4
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025: Why did Ben Stokes skip mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment