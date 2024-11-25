 />
IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Bhuvneshwar, Krunal Pandya among big players up for signing on Day 2; Pant, Shreyas Iyer tops buys so far; Jansen goes to PBKS for Rs. 7 crore

IPL Auction Live Updates: Catch the latest news, bids, sold and unsold players from the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah.

Updated : Nov 25, 2024 15:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction being held in Jeddah.

  • November 25, 2024 15:50
    Daryl Mitchell - UNSOLD

    A base price of Rs. 2 crore. No bids!

  • November 25, 2024 15:46
    Marco Jansen sold to PBKS for Rs. 7 crore

    The starting bid is Rs. 1.25 crore. MI makes the first move. PBKS raises it to Rs. 1.30 crore. MI and PBKS continue to push the price higher. MI with the bid at Rs. 2 crore before PBKS raises it to Rs. 2.20 crore. GT comes in at Rs. 2.80 crore. PBKS raises to Rs. 3 crore. The price is past Rs. 5 crore now as GT and PBKS fight for the player. PBKS with the bid at Rs. 5.50 crore and then at Rs. 6 crore. GT still fighting but pull out at Rs. 7 crore.

    MARCO JANSEN SOLD TO PBKS FOR RS. 7 CRORE

  • November 25, 2024 15:42
    Sam Curran sold to CSK for Rs. 2.40 crore

    A base price of Rs. 2 crore. CSK makes the first bid at Rs. 2 crore. LSG ups the bid to Rs. 2.20 crore. CSK at 2.40 and LSG backs out. PBKS has an RTM option and does not invoke it.

  • November 25, 2024 15:40
    Washington Sundar sold to GT for Rs. 3.20 crore

    A base price of Rs. 2 crore. GT makes the opening bid. LSG raises it to Rs. 2.20 crore. The price jumps up to Rs. 3 crore as the two bids. GT with the bid at Rs. 3.20 crore. 

    GT SIGNS WASHINGTON SUNDAR FOR RS. 3.20 CRORE

  • November 25, 2024 15:40
    Shardul Thakur - UNSOLD

    A base price of Rs. 2 crore for Shardul. No team makes a bid and Shardul goes unsold for now.

  • November 25, 2024 15:38
    Prithvi Shaw - UNSOLD

    A base price of Rs. 75 lakh. No takers!

  • November 25, 2024 15:37
    Mayank Agarwal - UNSOLD

    A base price of Rs. 1 crore. Again no team raising their paddle.

  • November 25, 2024 15:36
    Ajinkya Rahane - UNSOLD

    A base price of Rs. 1.50 crore. No takers for Rahane.

  • November 25, 2024 15:34
    Faf du Plesses sold to DC for Rs. 2 crore

    A base price of Rs. 2 crore. DC starts the bidding just when it looked like Faf will go unsold. No other bids and DC has the player. RCB has an RTM option and it does not use it.

  • November 25, 2024 15:33
    Rovman Powell sold to KKR for Rs. 1.50 crore

    A base price of Rs. 1.50 crore. KKR makes the first bid. No other takers and KKR has the player.

  • November 25, 2024 15:32
    Glenn Phillips - UNSOLD

    We start with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. No takers for him.

  • November 25, 2024 15:32
    Kane Williamson - UNSOLD

    A base price of Rs. 2 crore. UNSOLD!

  • November 25, 2024 15:31
    Ready to go

    We start the day with Set 13 of capped batters.

  • November 25, 2024 14:59
    Indians who can fetch big bids on Day 2?

    Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tushar Deshpande

  • November 25, 2024 14:37
    Who are the Australia players in IPL 2025 auction on Day 2?

    Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Will Sutherland, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Lance Morris, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Josh Brown, Ollie Davies, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Michael Neser, Andrew Tye.

  • November 25, 2024 14:29
    Most expensive Indians in the IPL 2025 auction so far

    1. Rishabh Pant to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 27 crore.

    2. Shreyas Iyer to Punjab Kings for Rs. 26.75 crore.

    3. Venkatesh Iyer to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 23.75 crore.

    4. Arshdeep Singh to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore.

    5. Yuzvendra Chahal to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore.

  • November 25, 2024 14:25
    Full list of 10 squads

    IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list

    IPL 2025 Auction: Here are the 10 updated squads of all teams and the full list of players bought at the Indian Premier League auction, being held in Jeddah.

  • November 25, 2024 14:06
    Indians who got the biggest hikes

    IPL 2025 auction: Top five Indian players who got the most hike on base price after Day 1

    IPL auction 2025 update: Five Indian players with biggest appraisal on Day 1 of the mega auction.

  • November 25, 2024 13:56
    RTM slots left with teams

    Mumbai Indians - 1 (uncapped only)

    Chennai Super Kings - 0

    Rajasthan Royals - 0

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 (uncapped only)

    Kolkata Knight Riders - 0

    Delhi Capitals - 1 (capped or uncapped)

    Punjab Kings - 3 (capped only)

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3 (capped or uncapped)

    Gujarat Titans - 1 (capped only)

    Lucknow Super Giants - 1 (capped only

  • November 25, 2024 13:48
    How many slots does each team have remaining?

    Mumbai Indians - 16 (7) 

    Chennai Super Kings - 13 (4) 

    Rajasthan Royals - 14 (4) 

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 (4) 

    Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (3) 

    Delhi Capitals - 12 (4)

    Punjab Kings - 13 (6) 

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 16 (5) 

    Gujarat Titans - 11 (5)

    Lucknow Super Giants - 13 (4)

    (Overseas slots left in brackets)

  • November 25, 2024 13:46
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will the Day 2 of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction start?

    The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.

    Where can you watch the Day 2 of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction?

    The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction telecast will be available on Star Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • November 25, 2024 12:59
    Team purse left for Day 2

    IPL Auction 2025: Purse remaining for all 10 teams after day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

    IPL auction 2025 Day 1: Here’s the updated list of purse left with all 10 teams after the first day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

  • November 25, 2024 12:58
    Slots remaining per team

    IPL Auction 2025: Slots, RTMs remaining for all 10 teams after mega auction Day 1

    IPL auction 2025 Day 1: Here’s the updated list of slots and RTMs left with all 10 teams after the first day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

  • November 25, 2024 12:55
    Day 2 of the mega auction

    Welcome to the second day of the IPL 2025 auction where teams will vie to complete their 25-member squads.

    With stars Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer bagging massive deals on the first day, the teams will be running on exhausted purses on the second day. This makes the second day even more interesting with several big names like Glenn Phillips and Faf du Plessis still up for grabs.

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

