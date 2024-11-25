IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Bhuvneshwar, Krunal Pandya among big players up for signing on Day 2; Pant, Shreyas Iyer tops buys so far; Jansen goes to PBKS for Rs. 7 crore

November 25, 2024 15:46

Marco Jansen sold to PBKS for Rs. 7 crore

The starting bid is Rs. 1.25 crore. MI makes the first move. PBKS raises it to Rs. 1.30 crore. MI and PBKS continue to push the price higher. MI with the bid at Rs. 2 crore before PBKS raises it to Rs. 2.20 crore. GT comes in at Rs. 2.80 crore. PBKS raises to Rs. 3 crore. The price is past Rs. 5 crore now as GT and PBKS fight for the player. PBKS with the bid at Rs. 5.50 crore and then at Rs. 6 crore. GT still fighting but pull out at Rs. 7 crore.

