IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Bhuvneshwar, Krunal Pandya among big players up for signing on Day 2; Pant, Shreyas Iyer tops buys so far; Jansen goes to PBKS for Rs. 7 crore

- November 25, 2024 15:50Daryl Mitchell - UNSOLD
A base price of Rs. 2 crore. No bids!
- November 25, 2024 15:46Marco Jansen sold to PBKS for Rs. 7 crore
The starting bid is Rs. 1.25 crore. MI makes the first move. PBKS raises it to Rs. 1.30 crore. MI and PBKS continue to push the price higher. MI with the bid at Rs. 2 crore before PBKS raises it to Rs. 2.20 crore. GT comes in at Rs. 2.80 crore. PBKS raises to Rs. 3 crore. The price is past Rs. 5 crore now as GT and PBKS fight for the player. PBKS with the bid at Rs. 5.50 crore and then at Rs. 6 crore. GT still fighting but pull out at Rs. 7 crore.
MARCO JANSEN SOLD TO PBKS FOR RS. 7 CRORE
- November 25, 2024 15:42Sam Curran sold to CSK for Rs. 2.40 crore
A base price of Rs. 2 crore. CSK makes the first bid at Rs. 2 crore. LSG ups the bid to Rs. 2.20 crore. CSK at 2.40 and LSG backs out. PBKS has an RTM option and does not invoke it.
- November 25, 2024 15:40Washington Sundar sold to GT for Rs. 3.20 crore
A base price of Rs. 2 crore. GT makes the opening bid. LSG raises it to Rs. 2.20 crore. The price jumps up to Rs. 3 crore as the two bids. GT with the bid at Rs. 3.20 crore.
GT SIGNS WASHINGTON SUNDAR FOR RS. 3.20 CRORE
- November 25, 2024 15:40Shardul Thakur - UNSOLD
A base price of Rs. 2 crore for Shardul. No team makes a bid and Shardul goes unsold for now.
- November 25, 2024 15:38Prithvi Shaw - UNSOLD
A base price of Rs. 75 lakh. No takers!
- November 25, 2024 15:37Mayank Agarwal - UNSOLD
A base price of Rs. 1 crore. Again no team raising their paddle.
- November 25, 2024 15:36Ajinkya Rahane - UNSOLD
A base price of Rs. 1.50 crore. No takers for Rahane.
- November 25, 2024 15:34Faf du Plesses sold to DC for Rs. 2 crore
A base price of Rs. 2 crore. DC starts the bidding just when it looked like Faf will go unsold. No other bids and DC has the player. RCB has an RTM option and it does not use it.
- November 25, 2024 15:33Rovman Powell sold to KKR for Rs. 1.50 crore
A base price of Rs. 1.50 crore. KKR makes the first bid. No other takers and KKR has the player.
- November 25, 2024 15:32Glenn Phillips - UNSOLD
We start with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. No takers for him.
- November 25, 2024 15:32Kane Williamson - UNSOLD
A base price of Rs. 2 crore. UNSOLD!
- November 25, 2024 15:31Ready to go
We start the day with Set 13 of capped batters.
- November 25, 2024 14:59Indians who can fetch big bids on Day 2?
Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tushar Deshpande
- November 25, 2024 14:37Who are the Australia players in IPL 2025 auction on Day 2?
Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Will Sutherland, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Lance Morris, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Josh Brown, Ollie Davies, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Michael Neser, Andrew Tye.
- November 25, 2024 14:29Most expensive Indians in the IPL 2025 auction so far
1. Rishabh Pant to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 27 crore.
2. Shreyas Iyer to Punjab Kings for Rs. 26.75 crore.
3. Venkatesh Iyer to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 23.75 crore.
4. Arshdeep Singh to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore.
5. Yuzvendra Chahal to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore.
- November 25, 2024 13:56RTM slots left with teams
Mumbai Indians - 1 (uncapped only)
Chennai Super Kings - 0
Rajasthan Royals - 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 (uncapped only)
Kolkata Knight Riders - 0
Delhi Capitals - 1 (capped or uncapped)
Punjab Kings - 3 (capped only)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3 (capped or uncapped)
Gujarat Titans - 1 (capped only)
Lucknow Super Giants - 1 (capped only
- November 25, 2024 13:48How many slots does each team have remaining?
Mumbai Indians - 16 (7)
Chennai Super Kings - 13 (4)
Rajasthan Royals - 14 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 (4)
Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (3)
Delhi Capitals - 12 (4)
Punjab Kings - 13 (6)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 16 (5)
Gujarat Titans - 11 (5)
Lucknow Super Giants - 13 (4)
(Overseas slots left in brackets)
- November 25, 2024 13:46LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will the Day 2 of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction start?
The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where can you watch the Day 2 of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction?
The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction telecast will be available on Star Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- November 25, 2024 12:55Day 2 of the mega auction
Welcome to the second day of the IPL 2025 auction where teams will vie to complete their 25-member squads.
With stars Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer bagging massive deals on the first day, the teams will be running on exhausted purses on the second day. This makes the second day even more interesting with several big names like Glenn Phillips and Faf du Plessis still up for grabs.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025 Day 2 Live: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Bhuvneshwar, Krunal Pandya among big players up for signing on Day 2; Pant, Shreyas Iyer tops buys so far; Jansen goes to PBKS for Rs. 7 crore
- Marco Jansen sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 7 crore in IPL 2025 auction
- Punjab Kings Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: PBKS full list of players bought and purse remaining
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE