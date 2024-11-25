 />
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates: Gukesh catches Ding Liren in his opening prep, puts him under early time pressure in French Defense game

World Chess Championship LIVE: Catch all the live updates of D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren FIDE Chess World Championship Game 1 being played at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Monday.

Updated : Nov 25, 2024 15:41 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Game 1. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

GUKESH VS DING LIREN INTERACTIVE BOARD

  • November 25, 2024 15:33
    GM Harshit Raja predicts decisive results in the first two rounds! Bold
  • November 25, 2024 15:17
    Gukesh gets early time advantage

    Gukesh is still in his opening prep and Ding has already used his first 44 minutes. 


    Screenshot 2024-11-25 151557.png

  • November 25, 2024 15:13
    Time controls

    The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

  • November 25, 2024 15:12
    Wondering about World Championship format?

    The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

  • November 25, 2024 15:00
    Know more about French Defense

    With 1. ... e6 black wants to support the pawn push to d5 next move. Wanting to establish d5 as a secure and stable anchor in the center.

    However, the French Defense does come with two major concerns for the Black player. First, the Bishop on c8 may end up as a “French Bishop”, finding itself trapped behind blacks own pawn chain; f7, e6, d5. Thus not contributing it’s full power to the battle. Secondly, white can neutralize most of the long term plans for black’s opening by entering the Exchange variation. There White responds to d5, by playing exd5. With a symmetric position on the board, the game may continue into a unceremoniously draw, with neither player being properly challenged.

    Despite that, French does have considerable appeal. With either c5 or f6 it’s possible for black to put increasingly more pressure on White’s center. Thus, the opening is well worth study, the fight for the center will bring plenty of instructive moments. From White’s perspective, it may also be tempting to move the e4 pawn, to e5. By having the white pawn on e5, Black’s knight is prevented from occupying f6. Consequently, there may be good opportunities to attack the Black kingside.

    -Lichess

  • November 25, 2024 14:58
    French Defense it is
  • November 25, 2024 14:43
    Gukesh’s first move - 1.e4

    Gukesh starts with 1. e4

  • November 25, 2024 14:39
    The challenger is here!

    Screenshot 2024-11-25 143909.png

  • November 25, 2024 14:30
    All set for the final
  • November 25, 2024 14:17
    World Chess Championship | Schedule

    Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday 

    Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday 

    Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday 

    Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday 

    Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday 

    Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday 

    Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday 

    Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday 

    Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday 

    Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday 

    Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday 

    Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday 

    Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

  • November 25, 2024 14:08
    What did Gukesh said ahead of the tournament

    It does not matter if Ding Liren is struggling for form or is at his best, D. Gukesh knows he needs to be the “best version of himself “ in every game against the Chinese during the World Chess Championship clash, starting Monday.

    While Gukesh has been in fine touch, Liren has struggled in the lead-up to the prestigious event.

    “For me, it’s pretty clear who I’m going to face. I’m going to face Ding Liren, who has been one of the best players in the world for more than a decade,” Gukesh said at the pre-tournament press conference.

    “My job is also pretty clear — just go into every game as the best version of myself and play the best moves in the position. If I do that, if I keep playing good chess and stay in the right spirits, even with his recent form dip or even at his best, I don’t think it really matters.

    “If I do the right things, I’m confident I have all the chances in the world,” he added.

  • November 25, 2024 13:50
    Who has White in the first game?

    World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh to have white pieces in the first round against Ding Liren

    India’s D. Gukesh will have the white pieces when he takes on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the first round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Monday.

  • November 25, 2024 13:34
    Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship | Preview

    History beckons as Gukesh and Ding battle for supremacy in Singapore

    If D. Gukesh becomes the 18th World Champion, it will mark yet another great moment for Indian chess, especially in a year when the country secured twin golds at the Olympiad.

  • November 25, 2024 13:31
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?

    The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc. 

    You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

  • November 25, 2024 12:58
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the Game 1 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Monday. 

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
