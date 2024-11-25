World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates: Gukesh catches Ding Liren in his opening prep, puts him under early time pressure in French Defense game

- November 25, 2024 15:33GM Harshit Raja predicts decisive results in the first two rounds! Bold
- November 25, 2024 15:17Gukesh gets early time advantage
Gukesh is still in his opening prep and Ding has already used his first 44 minutes.
- November 25, 2024 15:13Time controls
The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
- November 25, 2024 15:12Wondering about World Championship format?
The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.
- November 25, 2024 15:00Know more about French Defense
With 1. ... e6 black wants to support the pawn push to d5 next move. Wanting to establish d5 as a secure and stable anchor in the center.
However, the French Defense does come with two major concerns for the Black player. First, the Bishop on c8 may end up as a “French Bishop”, finding itself trapped behind blacks own pawn chain; f7, e6, d5. Thus not contributing it’s full power to the battle. Secondly, white can neutralize most of the long term plans for black’s opening by entering the Exchange variation. There White responds to d5, by playing exd5. With a symmetric position on the board, the game may continue into a unceremoniously draw, with neither player being properly challenged.
Despite that, French does have considerable appeal. With either c5 or f6 it’s possible for black to put increasingly more pressure on White’s center. Thus, the opening is well worth study, the fight for the center will bring plenty of instructive moments. From White’s perspective, it may also be tempting to move the e4 pawn, to e5. By having the white pawn on e5, Black’s knight is prevented from occupying f6. Consequently, there may be good opportunities to attack the Black kingside.
-Lichess
- November 25, 2024 14:58French Defense it is
- November 25, 2024 14:43Gukesh’s first move - 1.e4
Gukesh starts with 1. e4
- November 25, 2024 14:39The challenger is here!
- November 25, 2024 14:30All set for the final
- November 25, 2024 14:17World Chess Championship | Schedule
Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday
- November 25, 2024 14:08What did Gukesh said ahead of the tournament
It does not matter if Ding Liren is struggling for form or is at his best, D. Gukesh knows he needs to be the “best version of himself “ in every game against the Chinese during the World Chess Championship clash, starting Monday.
While Gukesh has been in fine touch, Liren has struggled in the lead-up to the prestigious event.
“For me, it’s pretty clear who I’m going to face. I’m going to face Ding Liren, who has been one of the best players in the world for more than a decade,” Gukesh said at the pre-tournament press conference.
“My job is also pretty clear — just go into every game as the best version of myself and play the best moves in the position. If I do that, if I keep playing good chess and stay in the right spirits, even with his recent form dip or even at his best, I don’t think it really matters.
“If I do the right things, I’m confident I have all the chances in the world,” he added.
- November 25, 2024 13:50Who has White in the first game?
- November 25, 2024 13:34Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship | Preview
- November 25, 2024 13:31Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?
The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.
- November 25, 2024 12:58Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the World Chess Championship where India’s D. Gukesh will take on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the Game 1 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Monday.
