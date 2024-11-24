The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Here is how Lucknow Super Giants is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:
LSG IPL 2025 Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (Rs. 27 crore), David Miller (Rs. 7.5 crore).
LSG Purse Remaining: Rs. 34.5 crore.
LSG RTM Cards Left: 1
LSG Player Slots Remaining: 18
LSG Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 6
LSG Retained Players List: Nicholas Pooran (Rs. 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs. 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs. 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs. 4 crore).
