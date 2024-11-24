 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list

IPL 2025 Auction: Here are the 10 updated squads of all teams and the full list of players bought at the Indian Premier League auction, being held in Jeddah.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 16:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy on display.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy on display. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy on display. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

A total of 204 spots are up for grabs, with a maximum of 70 slots open for overseas players. As many as 46 players were retained by the 10 franchises ahead of the auction.

Here are all the 10 squads updated in real-time:

IPL 2025 SQUADS
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni.
Mumbai Indians
Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head.
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma.
Punjab Kings
Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh.
Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel.
Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.
Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer in the auction now, Punjab Kings signs Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore using RTM; Marquee Set 1 starts; 204 slots to be filled, 84 players up for signing on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kagiso Rabada signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Kagiso Rabada signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab Kings Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: PBKS full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer in the auction now, Punjab Kings signs Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore using RTM; Marquee Set 1 starts; 204 slots to be filled, 84 players up for signing on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kagiso Rabada signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment