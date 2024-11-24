IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

A total of 204 spots are up for grabs, with a maximum of 70 slots open for overseas players. As many as 46 players were retained by the 10 franchises ahead of the auction.

Here are all the 10 squads updated in real-time: