MI Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Here is how five-time champion Mumbai Indians is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:
MI IPL 2025 Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma.
MI Purse Remaining: Rs. 45 crore.
MI RTM Cards Left: 1
MI Player Slots Remaining: 20
MI Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 8
MI Retained Players List: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs. 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs. 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16.3 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs. 8 crore).
