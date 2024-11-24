- November 24, 2024 12:57Team wise purse left
Mumbai Indians: Rs 55 crore
Punjab Kings: Rs 110.5 crore
Delhi Capitals: Rs 73 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 45 crore
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 41 crore
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 55 crore
Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 69 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 83 crore
Gujarat Titans: Rs 69 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 51 crore
- November 24, 2024 12:47How many slots does each team have left?
Chennai Super Kings: 20 (7)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 22 (8)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 20 (5)
Mumbai Indians: 20 (8)
Delhi Capitals: 21 (7)
Rajasthan Royals: 19 (7)
Punjab Kings: 23 (8)
Kolkata Knight Riders: 19 (6)
Gujarat Titans: 20 (7)
Lucknow Super Giants: 20 (7)
(In bracket - Overseas slots)
- November 24, 2024 12:42IPL Auction 2025 venue
The 2025 mega auction marks the first time the event moves to Saudi Arabia. The event will be held at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah. This is just the second time auction will take place outside India.
- November 24, 2024 12:37How many slots do the teams need to fill?
The 10 franchises have as many as 204 slots to fill in their sides. Out of these, 70 are for overseas players.
- November 24, 2024 12:34How many players in the auction pool?
The two days of IPL 2025 mega auction will see 577 players go under the hammer. The first day of the auction will see the names of 84 players come to the floor.
- November 24, 2024 12:29It’s that time of the year
Bidding wars, last-minute purse check, surprise picks and bank-breaking deals. We are set for all this as the Indian Premier League mega auction for the 2025 season begins in Jeddah.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025 Live, Day 1: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul included in marquee players set; Full list of bids, players sold/unsold
- Formula One: Max Verstappen wins F1 title for fourth consecutive season
- Australia vs India Day 3 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 1st Test: IND lead crosses 400; Kohli, Sundar at crease
- MLS Cup semifinals: New York Red Bulls wins MLS playoff derby, Seattle knocks out LAFC
- IPL Auction 2025: 84 players to go under the hammer on day one
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE