IPL Auction 2025 Live, Day 1: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul included in marquee players set; Full list of bids, players sold/unsold

IPL Auction Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates, bids, sold and unsold players from the IPL 2025 mega auction taking place in Jeddah.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 12:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live updates from Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025.
Catch the live updates from Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025.
lightbox-info

Catch the live updates from Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2025 mega auction being held in Jeddah.

  • November 24, 2024 12:57
    Team wise purse left

    Mumbai Indians: Rs 55 crore

    Punjab Kings: Rs 110.5 crore

    Delhi Capitals: Rs 73 crore

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 45 crore

    Rajasthan Royals: Rs 41 crore

    Chennai Super Kings: Rs 55 crore

    Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 69 crore

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 83 crore

    Gujarat Titans: Rs 69 crore

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 51 crore

  • November 24, 2024 12:47
    How many slots does each team have left?

    Chennai Super Kings: 20 (7)

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 22 (8)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: 20 (5)

    Mumbai Indians: 20 (8)

    Delhi Capitals: 21 (7)

    Rajasthan Royals: 19 (7)

    Punjab Kings: 23 (8)

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 19 (6)

    Gujarat Titans: 20 (7)

    Lucknow Super Giants: 20 (7)

    (In bracket - Overseas slots)

  • November 24, 2024 12:42
    IPL Auction 2025 venue

    The 2025 mega auction marks the first time the event moves to Saudi Arabia. The event will be held at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah. This is just the second time auction will take place outside India.

    IPL auction 2025 venue: All you need to know about Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

  • November 24, 2024 12:37
    How many slots do the teams need to fill?

    The 10 franchises have as many as 204 slots to fill in their sides. Out of these, 70 are for overseas players.

  • November 24, 2024 12:34
    How many players in the auction pool?

    The two days of IPL 2025 mega auction will see 577 players go under the hammer. The first day of the auction will see the names of 84 players come to the floor.

  • November 24, 2024 12:29
    It’s that time of the year

    Bidding wars, last-minute purse check, surprise picks and bank-breaking deals. We are set for all this as the Indian Premier League mega auction for the 2025 season begins in Jeddah.

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

