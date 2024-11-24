IPL 2025 Auction: Incremental bid amounts for teams in mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2025 season is all set to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. This time around, a whopping 577 players will be up for grabs.

In a significant development, the overall purse of each team has been increased to a staggering Rs 120 crore, marking a substantial hike of Rs 30 crore from the previous large auction held in 2022. This increased budget is expected to lead to some intense bidding wars among the teams.

What is the bid increment amounts for the auction?

The incremental bids are the same as last year. Rs 5 lakh (up to Rs 1 cr), Rs 10 lakh (1 to 2 cr.), Rs 20 lakh (2 to 5 cr) and Rs 25 lakh (Rs 5 crore onward).

The BCCI clarified that while the incremental bids between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore will be Rs 10 lakh, for a base price of Rs 1.25 crore, the second bid will be Rs 1.30 crore (rounded off to the first decimal).