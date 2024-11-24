Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc was signed by DC for Rs 11.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah on Sunday.
Starc was the Player of the Match in Qualifier 1 as well as the final last season. Starc is equally impactful in PowerPlay and at the death.
Last year, defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders splurged Rs 24.75 crore (USD 3 million approx) on Starc, making him the most expensive player in the tournament’s history.
It was 80 per cent of KKR’s total purse. However, that record was broken by Rishabh Pant this year, when LSG acquired his services for Rs 27 crore.
